Thursday's Riot Also Shattered the New Push for Oregon Secession

When a small group of self-proclaimed anarchists began widespread property damage during an anti-Trump protest last night, they also obliterated new dreams of an independent Oregon.

Two Portlanders who on Wednesday began pushing a ballot measure to force Oregon's secession from the union have now announced they've pulled the plug after Thursday's mayhem.



"Like most Oregonians, we watched with horror and dismay as peaceful political protests became violent riots that included assaults and property damage," reads a release from local writer Chris Trejbal and attorney Jennifer Rollins. "We do not want to be associated with such behavior, but too many people who committed these acts were jumping onto our petition."

The pair had made a point to attend a rally at Pioneer Courthouse Square last night, where, they reasoned, people would be happy to tack their name to a signature list that could get the ball rolling. That rally spiraled out of control hours later.

It wasn't just rioters that killed the effort. Red-blooded Americans had apparently taken exception to Trejbal and Rollins' effort.

"Meanwhile, we received threats and vulgar communications from a shocking number of Oregonians and Americans opposed to even discussing our suggestion," they write. "We will not continue to expose our families, our friends and our colleagues to that."

Trejbal and Rollins clearly want to get the word out that this thing is off. They even included a copy of of the form they have submitted to withdraw the ballot measure.

