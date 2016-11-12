Things to Do Tonight!

Sturgill Simpson, The London Souls

There was a time you could catch singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson playing intimate gigs in Portland—at the Mercury's annual Chili Jam, for example, or at Mississippi Studios. These days, Simpson's selling out the Crystal and the Keller, but don't despair: His unfuckwithable mix of old-school country, beer-swiggin' honky tonk, and trippy psychedelia plays just as well to big crowds. In other words: If you've got a chance to see this guy live, you take it. ERIK HENRIKSEN

8 pm, Keller Auditorium, $35, all ages

Late Night Action with Alex Falcone

For seven seasons, Late Night Action with Alex Falcone has been providing Portland with the best live comedy chat show in town. Pulling double-duty as a terrific interviewer and standup comedian, Alex—along with his equally hilarious co-host Bri Pruett—has introduced us to the city’s most important movers and shakers, laff-makers, and musicians. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end with this final Late Night Action show ever—BUT! Rest assured Alex and Bri aren’t going without causing a considerable bang! Expect the last Late Night performance to be comedy-heavy with such terrific guests as David Saffert performing as Liberace, Philip Schallberger (one of the Mercury’s Undisputable Geniuses of Comedy), Steven Wilber (appearing via Skype), Anthony Lopez, Zak Toscani, music from DJ Bobby D, as well as plenty of surprises, and maybe a weepy montage or two? We can only hope! Attend and send Late Night Action off in style! WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

7 pm, Mississippi Studios, $10-15

Descendents, Bully, Broadway Calls

An evening with the hugely influential Manhattan Beach, California-hailing punk rock band who are currently touring in support of their seventh studio album, Hypercaffium Spazzinate. Read our interview with Milo Aukerman of Descendents.

8 pm, Roseland, $30-45

Mortified: 9th Anniversary Show

Portland storytellers take to the stage to share stories from their adolescence that absolutely shouldn't be shared with anyone because the secondhand awkwardness and embarrassment could be hazardous to your sanity.

7 pm, 10pm, Alberta Rose Theatre, $16-23

Purling Hiss, The Lavender Flu, The Woolen Men

Purling Hiss started out as a solo project from left-of-center guitarist Mike Polizze, but has now evolved into a full-on rock band. With hook-heavy songs characterized by guitars that jangle more than explode, the group continues to smooth out the rough edges of their rock ’n’ roll sound. But there’s a part of me that misses the unhinged, overblown weirdness of tracks like “Midnight Man,” from the band’s 2011 Lounge Lizards EP. There’s still no mistaking Purling Hiss, even on their most recent and accessible record, High Bias, but the trio has definitely settled into the kind of garage rock that’s been losing its thrill in the past decade. Perhaps after another pop record or two, Polizze will get the urge to unleash something with sharper teeth. Until then, live performances might be your only opportunity to get drenched by Purling Hiss’ guitar hysterics. MARK LORE

9 pm, High Water Mark, $10

The Jezabels

Siren Nation Festival brings the Sydney, Australia-based pop rock quartet back across the pond in support of their 2016 full-length, Synthia.

9 pm, Star Theater, $15

DOA Pro Wrestling: Give Till It Hurts

DOA Pro Wrestling is back in action at the Wattles Boys & Girls Club with a DOA Grand Championship event between reigning champion Ethan HD and CJ Edwards. This month's bout doubles as a toy drive, meaning a new unopened toy will grant you special 5-dollar admission to the event. See ticket link for more details.

6 pm, Wattles Boys & Girls Club, $5-15

Vektor, Black Fast, Weresquatch

I regret to inform all metal bands that Philadelphia thrash cosmonauts Vektor have done it again. If you haven’t heard, or just didn’t feel the shockwave when it crashed to Earth as if jettisoned from some otherworldly spacecraft, Vektor released a new full-length this year called Terminal Redux. When Vektor releases a record, it pretty much signals a vast leap forward in all things creative, innovative, or otherwise expansive for the metal genre. Terminal Redux is no different. It’s 10 tracks and over 73 minutes of speeds, rhythms, and time signatures you’ve only had nightmares about trying to play. There are dual guitar harmonies so brutal, strange, dissonant, and beautiful that even with six extra strings and a few extra digits, you’d probably still need a lifetime to figure them out. Oh, did I mention it’s a concept album that also has choral arrangements? Yeah, Vektor has again dwarfed all of your musical efforts and talents. Now it’s time to scrap everything and start over. Sorry. ARIS HUNTER WALES

9 pm, The Raven, $10

Margaret Cho

An evening of stand-up with the unique, outspoken, touching, thoughtful-yet-still-hilarious comedian. It's no wonder Margaret Cho's got a Grammy award for Best Comedy Album, and multiple sold-out world tours under her belt.

9:15 pm, 11:30 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $28

Plucky Maidens Holiday Junk Fest

Over 90 vendors pack the Convention Center with tables full of quality vintage wares, as well as delicious food and drink to nibble as you unearth treasures to the sounds of the Hot Club of Hawthorne.

4 pm, Oregon Convention Center, $7-12

