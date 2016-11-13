Things to Do Tonight!

Podcasting 101

After becoming an avid listener to fantastic shows like This Is the Read, The Friend Zone, and Jen Kirkman’s I Seem Fun, I myself have even thought about entering the apparently lucrative world of podcasting. If you’re also curious about what it takes, Jeni Wren Stottrup of Gritty Birds podcast and XRAY FM is hosting Podcasting 101: From Vision to Publish. The 90-minute workshop will guide noobs and educate the experienced on the ins and outs of creating a great podcast: from mics and technology to hosting, editing, outreach, and funding. JENNI MOORE

2:30 pm, Kennedy School, free, all ages

Máscaras, Campo-Formio, Prettiest Eyes, Bitch'n

Papi Fimbres, Theo Craig, and Carlos Segovia are longtime veterans of the Know’s abnormally low stage, and their band Máscaras’ last show at its Alberta spot promises to be wild. The trio’s eight-track 2015 debut, Máscara vs. Máscara, is one nebulous glob of psychedelic sounds—guitar riffs bite and bleed together for an effect that’s intoxicating and danceable. Bitch’n opens the bill with freeform, ambling punk that redefines what the genre should sound like. CIARA DOLAN

8 pm, The Know

Sincerity is Gross

James Barela's new stand-up showcase continues with performances from Jason Traeger, Trevor Thorpe, Caitlin Weierhauser, and JoAnn Schinderle.

7 pm, The Slide Inn, free

Arrival

Given that we’re finally (finally, finally) coming to the end of 2016, it’s probably fair to declare Arrival one of the bright points—and greatest movies—of this horrible, awful year. Arrival is an ominous, thrumming, beautiful thing that starts out being about aliens who need a decoder ring. It ends up being about something quite different. Visually and aurally remarkable, Arrival sometimes unfolds like a clever puzzle and other times like a raw-nerve thriller; throughout, with heart and wit, writer Eric Heisserer and director Denis Villeneuve never lose sight of the film’s characters—creatures in a situation that’s weird and mournful, exciting and threatening. ERIK HENRIKSEN

Various Theaters, see Movie Times for showtimes and locations

Skipping Bedtime

Skipping Bedtime is a monthly dance party for parents and other tired people. Dance and drink to your heart's content and still make it home by 10:30pm. This month, DJ Cooky Parker serves up some infections and rare soul music from the late 50's and early 60's to shake your weary tail feather to.

6 pm, Holocene, $8

The Beach Boys

Last month, Brian Wilson hit the Schnitz to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Beach Boys' masterpiece, Pet Sounds. Now it's Mike Love's turn to celebrate "50 Years of Good Vibrations" with a set that should draw more from the band's early surf-rock material.

7:30 pm, Keller Auditorium, $49-79

Sherry Educational Obstacle Course

It's not really an obstacle course, although watching a bunch of sherry aficionados leaping over giant foam thingys to get to a glass would be fun, but it's more like a nice, calm, guided trip through six varieties of sherry, accompanied by carefully paired foods, and an opportunity for you to create your own pairings as well.

2 pm, Pix/Bar Vivant, $15

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!