Good Morning, News: More Portland Protests, Trump Appoints Breitbart, and Chappelle is the Best

GOOD MORNING, BLOGTOWN! Friends ask how could I give myself to one who belongs to someone else. They just don't know your love's so good that they would want it for themselves. LET'S GO TO PRESS.

Another big weekend of protests against the election of the worst president our nation has ever seen—thousands of peaceful protestors marched again on Friday night, with another handful of bad eggs causing trouble (17 were arrested). One protestor was shot by someone in a car, but not critically injured. Police caught the suspect. On Saturday, the larger protests were cancelled (partially due to pleas from the mayor and police) but many marched anyway testing the patience of police by throwing objects at them. The police responded with flashbangs and arrested 71—so many they had to use a TriMet bus to transfer them. On Sunday, hundreds met downtown, protesting and marching peacefully.

The protests and vigils will continue today, starting with high school students across the district walking out of class and heading to Pioneer Courthouse Square at noon, and another planned sit-in to support those who were peacefully marching and arrested during this weekend's protests begins at 1 pm at the Justice Center.

Two Reed College restrooms were graffitied with racist, pro-Trump slogans.

Today in SHUT UP, DUMMY: The chairman of the Oregon GOP wants Governor Brown to send in the National Guard to step in and stop protests in Portland.

On the national front, Trump is starting to build his cabinet, announcing longtime support Reince Priebus to be his chief of staff, and former Breitbart News leader (and far-right wacko) Steve Bannon as his "chief strategist and senior counselor."

Here's what our wonderful Senator Jeff Merkley said about that:



Sen. Jeff Merkley: "Donald Trump just invited a white nationalist into the highest reaches of the government." pic.twitter.com/zdhcEcrepd

One of Trump's top priorities is to supposedly "wipe out terrorism." And yet?



Advocates say they expect Congress to finally pass a sweeping gun rights law that could dismantle local gun-carrying restrictions in states including New York, New Jersey, Maryland, California and Hawaii. These changes could come soon. If Congress passes a federal right-to-carry law, it’s “certainly possible” that within a year or two, New York tourists might be able to carry a concealed weapon as they tour the city, said Robert Spitzer, a gun politics expert at SUNY Cortland.

Trump finally—FINALLY—tells his supporters to stop harassing minorities, but of course is blaming the media for inciting it.

While taking a somewhat softer stance on his terrible immigration platform, Trump told 60 Minutes he's going to appoint a Supreme Court Justice that will vote against pro-choice.

And here comes the blame game: Hillary Clinton blamed FBI Director James Comey's meddling for her loss, while her chief strategist is pointing his finger at the inaccuracy of polling and the popularity of Nate Siver's 538 site. Bernie Sanders is getting into the action as well, blaming the whole of the Democratic party.

Another big hack for hookup site Adult Friend Finder, as 412 million accounts have been leaked. (Pack yer bags, cheating husbands!)

American Apparel is filing for bankruptcy, and former CEO Dov Charney is prepping his new clothing line in Europe.

Blazers win easily against the Denver Nuggets, 112-105.

Now let's look at the WEATHER: Lots of rain today, less so on Tuesday and Wednesday.

And finally, Dave Chappelle appeared on Saturday Night Live to address the election, call Trump our first elected "internet troll," and even name-checked Portland's protestors. Watch.

