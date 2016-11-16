Things to Do Tonight!

Earthquake Hurricane

Powerhouse local comedy show Earthquake Hurricane returns with a few big changes this week: Mercury-approved, dry-as-fuck stand-up and improviser Katie Nguyen is joining the lineup as a host, alongside beloved regulars Bri Pruett, Alex Falcone, and Anthony Lopez, AND the show is moving to the Liquor Store. Now more than ever, we need comedy and liquor. Get ’em both here! MEGAN BURBANK

7 pm, The Liquor Store

Gosh Darn Fiasco

A live episode of the local podcast featuring improvisers, comedians, and other local luminaries playing a storytelling game fueled by audience suggestions, with guests including Chelsea Cain, Lucia Fasano, and the Doubleclicks.

7 pm, Siren Theater

Astronautalis, Oxymorrons, Rafael Vigilantics

Astronautalis—we could call him a "hiphop indie rocker," but who needs labels when his songs are this smart, weird, and catchy? (I mean, have you seen the video where he dresses up like a vampire and raps about the Revolutionary War? Amazing!) ALISON HALLETT

9 pm, Doug Fir, $15

SubRosa, Eight Bells, Jamais Jamais

The Salt Lake City-hailing doom metal band bring their experimental blend of sludge rock to Mississippi Studios.

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $10-12

Peter Silberman, Brumes

Peter Silberman is a Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter best known for founding and fronting the indie rock trio The Antlers. Tonight Silberman brings his solo act to the Old Church to perform in support of his new instrumental album.

8 pm, The Old Church, $13-15, all ages

Pink Martini

A performance from the Portland music legends in honor of their latest LP, Je dis oui!.

7:30 pm, Keller Auditoriumm, $35-95

