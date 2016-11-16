Good Morning, News: Trump Inspired Hate Crimes, Twitter Fights “Alt-Right,” Facebook... Not So Much

GOOD MORNING, BLOGTOWN! Can't keep running boy, in and out my life. Want to be your girl, not cause the mood is right. LET'S GO TO PRESS.

Shock of shocks, Oregon public schools have noticed a rise in racially motivated attacks following the election of Donald Trump.

Incoming mayor Ted Wheeler vows that Portland will remain a "sanctuary city" and protect immigrants against Trump's threats of deportation.

There was another protest in Portland yesterday, this time directed against the Dakota oil pipeline.

An audit has found that the Office of Neighborhood Involvement—run by Commissioner Amanda Fritz—has problems including lack of oversight, direction, and funding issues.

The Blazers fall hard to the Chicago Bulls in last night's home game, getting trounced 113-88.

Trump's transition team is reportedly in disarray—but not according to Trump who says it's going "so smoothly"! In fact, it's the BEST transition ever! Everyone else is being UNFAIR. SAD!

The failing @nytimes story is so totally wrong on transition. It is going so smoothly. Also, I have spoken to many foreign leaders. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2016

(Psst! But really, reports are saying the transition is terrible, with a national security adviser stepping down in what's being called a "Stalinesque purge." Apparently Trump's own son-in-law is at the center of the battle, and appears to be playing some petty revenge games with candidates who have screwed over his father. Heh... heh... hehhhhhh.)

Also, Donald Trump is a huge fan of the electoral system now (for obvious reasons), but he really used to hate it. (Weird!)

The Republican Senate has reelected human turtle Mitch McConnell as their leader, while Dems give the nod to Chuck Schumer.

mitch mcconnell literally looks like a lizard man wearing a skin suit made of bologna pic.twitter.com/lDgFGadFxi — Charlie Chu (@CharlieChu) November 16, 2016

Airstrikes in the Syrian city of Aleppo increase and have now reportedly hit a children's hospital.

Twitter is cracking down on hate speech, and has suspended the accounts of some "alt-right" hate-spewing assholes.

You know the "alt-right" is bad when right-wing host Glenn Beck comes out swinging against it.

And while Facebook claims it intends to do something about the spread of fake news stories that may have swayed the election, there seems to be little incentive (other than morality) for them to do so.

ICYMI: Star Wars' Carrie Fisher admits she had an affair with co-star Harrison Ford—ahem—while he was married with two kids. LE SCANDAL!

Now what about this WEATHER: Rainy and cool today with a high of only 49—but drier weather arrives tomorrow.

And finally, if you still are having trouble coming to grips with Hillary's loss... why not try "She Won A-Day Vitamins"? (Too soon?)

