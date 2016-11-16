As Senate Democrats Reorganize, Patty Murray, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren Assume Leadership Positions

"When you lose an election like his," New York Senator Chuck Schumer said this morning, "you can't flinch, you can't ignore it, you need to look it right in the eye and ask why, analyze it, and learn from it."

First thing. Have you read Elizabeth Warren's letter to Donald Trump? It's great:

The American people are watching to see if you were sincere in your campaign promises to look out for the interests of working families, rather than the interests of the rich and powerful. Now it is time to live up to those promises. Unfortunately, you already appear to be failing.

She goes on to name names—the "slew of Wall Street bankers, industry insiders, and special interest lobbyists" already working for Trump. It's awesome she's already all over this.

Senator Warren can be seen standing behind minority leader Schumer in a press conference this morning on new Senate leadership. Warren's new role: vice chair.

Also promoted to Senate leadership (and also standing there next to Schumer, in the lower left of the screen) is Washington State Senator Patty Murray, who was just named to the third-ranking position in Senate Democratic leadership. As mentioned in Morning News, Murray will help "shape the Democratic agenda and strategy" and "fight back—tooth and nail—if [Republicans] try to divide our country, hurt our constituents, or drag us backwards."

And Bernie Sanders has joined the leadership, too. Under Harry Reid, the Democrats in the Senate had a seven-member leadership team. Schumer has "decided to expand the team and add three new members" to ten—including Sanders. Schumer's goal with this group is to "unite the disparate factions of our party and our country" with an "ideologically and geographically diverse" team.

As The Hill reports:

Sanders was named chairman of outreach during a closed-door Senate Democratic caucus meeting Wednesday morning.



In the role, Sanders will be in charge of reaching out to blue-collar voters who flocked to President-elect Donald Trump this year.

At the moment, Sanders is standing strong with Warren about the people Trump has hired so far.

And he's pushing back hard on the Bannon appointment:

We can disagree over issues, but racism and bigotry can't be part of any public policy. Bannon's appointment by Mr. Trump must be rescinded.

— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) November 16, 2016

And tonight Sanders is giving a big speech—the first speech of his 2020 presidential campaign?

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will deliver a "major speech" on Wednesday night about the direction of the country under President-elect Donald Trump as he continues to frame himself as a chief antagonist of the incoming Republican president.

