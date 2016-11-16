The Hollywood Theatre's Bringing 70mm Spartacus and Sleeping Beauty to Portland!

Not even the American Apocalypse™ can ruin one of the great, increasingly rare joys of existence—seeing classic films in 70mm. Luckily for Portlanders, the Hollywood Theatre's been offering 70mm since March of 2015—giving us the chance to experience movies like 2001: A Space Odyssey, Vertigo, and The Hateful Eight in a format unlike any other. If you've been to any of the Hollywood's (usually sold-out) screenings, you know how much fun it can be to watch movies in 70mm. If you haven't, you're about to get a couple more chances.

CHANCE ONE: Next month, the Hollywood's bringing Stanley Kubrick's Spartacus (1960) to their big screen in 70mm. Am I excited?

*looks up from carving "STANLEY KUBRICK 4EVER" into his desk with a knife*

OH, I DON'T KNOW, MAYBE A LITTLE

CHANCE TWO: Immediately following Spartacus, the Hollywood will have Disney's Sleeping Beauty (1959) in 70mm, which, as the Hollywood points out, was "the first animated film to ever be photographed in Super Technirama 70mm." Fancy. It's also one of the Disney classics that blended the realistic rotoscoping technique with the "squash and stretch" ethos that makes old-school Disney animation so distinctive. Which is a long and nerdy way of saying that this thing is gonna look great on the big screen.

Spartacus screens Fri Dec 9 and Sat Dec 10 at 7 pm, while Sleeping Beauty screens Sun Dec 11 and Mon Dec 12 at 1:30 pm and 4 pm. If you want to get tickets early (you do), Hollywood Theatre members get first dibs, starting tomorrow, Thurs Nov 17, at noon. Everybody else? You've gotta wait until Tues Nov 22. Good luck, everybody, and see you there.

*carefully blows wood shavings off of desk*

*does cool knife trick*

*squashes and stretches into the sunset*