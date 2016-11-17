Things to Do Tonight!

Greg Proops

You know Greg Proops as the outstanding improviser from Whose Line is it Anyway—but he’s also outstanding in the field of smart, incisive standup comedy AND funny, highly listenable podcasting. And this week you can see him do both at Helium, with a three-day stretch of standup, followed by a Sunday live podcast taping of The Smartest Man in the World (and who’s to say he isn’t?). WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

8 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $16-26

Queer Horror: Addams Family Values

The bimonthly series, hosted by Carla Rossi, returns with a 35mm screening of Addams Family Values, one of the few sequels in history to improve on its predecessor in pretty much every way possible: It's creepier, it's kookier, it's more emotional, it's better looking, and it doesn't have a bunch of half-ass Hammer songs shoehorned into it for marketing purposes. The screening will be preceded by a Camp Chippewa pre-show featuring some of Portland's flashiest queens in their Thanksgiving finest.

9:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $9

Emily Witt, Andi Zeisler

New York City-based writer Emily Witt reads from her new book, Future Sex, which explores how sex and dating has evolved in the digital age. Witt will be joined in conversation by Portland's own Andi Zeisler, co-founder and creative/editorial director of Bitch Media.

7:30 pm, Powell's City of Books

The Shivas, Patsy's Rats, Psychomagic, Wave Action

Sometimes there's no sweeter sound than that of true rock 'n' roll vibration, and nobody knows this better than the Shivas. Hard touring and dedication to their craft have earned them a well-deserved following, but it's singer/guitarist Jared Molyneux's meticulous absorption of the ghosts on his favorite oldies radio station that separates the Shivas' sonic brand from other revivalists. Bassist Eric Shanafelt and drummer Kristin Leonard have also mastered the sacred art of jingle-jangle, and this shambolic expertise culminates in quite an irresistible stomp. To compound matters further, Leonard and Molyneaux weave stunning crystals of vocal harmony into the mix, adding yet another dimension to their psychedelic-pop stew. CHRIS SUTTON

8:45 pm, The Know, $5

Golden Suits, Sinless

Department of Eagles co-founder Fred Nicolaus brings his solo folk-pop project to Bunk Bar in support of his new album, Kubla Khan.

9:30 pm, Bunk Bar, $12-14

Sunbathe, Rambush, Krista Michaela

Maggie May Morris has a catchy-as-hell name to go along with her natural ability to write a catchy-as-hell song. While you may be familiar with Morris from her position at the helm of Genders, you might not be aware that her solo efforts are as just as mesmerizing. With her current project, Sunbathe, Morris reminds us that catchy doesn’t always have to be equal to sunny or saccharine. She’s got the distinct ability to write a song so devastating you’ll flop to the floor while listening, but also so warm and familiar that you’ll find yourself attempting to hum along even before you’ve finished indulging in it for the first time. JENNA FLETCHER

8 pm, Turn! Turn! Turn!

Live Wire! Radio

A special "Fancy Pants Benefit" episode of Portland's own nationally-syndicated variety show, featuring guests Naomi Pomeroy, Earl Blumenauer, and music by My Bubba. Hosted by Luke Burbank

7:30 pm, Alberta Rose Theatre, $25-100

