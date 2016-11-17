This Week's Style Events

Adorn’s Division location will celebrate its second year in business with a party that includes a Mari Lassa trunk show, Alma Chocolate tasting, raffles, prizes, wine, and snacks. This will coincide with Adorn’s sister shop and next door neighbor Gild Shoes’ holiday 2016 kickoff party, where there will also be wine, snacks and raffles, as well as personal shopping and a meet and greet with local vendors.

Adorn and Gild Shoes, 3366 and 3370 SE Division, Thursday November 17, 6-9 pm

Backtalk will host an ongoing exhibition of work by German artist and photographer Erika Astrid. Now based in Portland, Astrid specializes in editorial fashion but is focusing on pairing that with abstract painting for this particular show. There will be an opening reception on November 19th where the artist will be in attendance, and the show will run to January 14th.

Backtalk, 421 SW 10, Saturday November 19, 6-9 pm

Caravan Traveling Market, a series of events that are part pop-up shop and part flea market, is back with their holiday market that will feature goods from Alo + Vera, Cajú Flora, Iz It? Vintage, Omen Vintage, Primitive Forms, Punctuation Ceramics, and more. Shoppers can also snack on baked goods from Sweetheart St. John's and sample drinks from Thomas & Sons Distillers.

The Cleaners at The Ace Hotel, Sunday November 20, 11 am- 5 pm

Altar Katie Summer

If you’re shopping for the people in your life that tend toward the darker side of things, Black Sunday: Gifts and Riffs is the holiday shopping event for you. On its second year and hosted by Altar PDX co-owners Amy Fox and Cassie Ridgway (who, full disclosure, is a Portland Mercury contributor) this event is full of apparel, jewelry, art, and accessories from some of Portland’s greatest alternative brands, including Iron Oxide Designs, Morgaine Faye, Wolf Child, Theeth Jewelry, Portland Black Lipstick Company, and MANY more. Rounding out the evening is live music of the heavy variety from local bands Nightfell, Hungers, and Shrine of the Serpent.

East Portland Eagle Lodge 3256, 4904 SE Hawthorne, Sunday Nov 20, 2-11 pm, $4-7

And for some sad news, after nine years in business, Parallel boutique will close in just a few days. Everything in the store and online is at least 30 percent off, so get over there quick! (Online code: ALOHA30)

Parallel, 1016 SW Washington, Mon-Sat 11 am-6 pm, Sun 12-5 pm

Also, if you remember my Sold Out column from last month, Physical Element is closing as well and will be open until November 27th. Enjoy the discounts there while you can as well.

Physical Element, 416 NW 12th, Tues-Friday 11 am-6 pm, Sat and Mon 11 am-5 pm, Sun 12-5 pm