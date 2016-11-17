Good Morning, News: Donald Trump, Chloe Eudaly, and an Asshole Deer

Good morning, Portland. You want some links? I've got some links.

Anti-Donald Trump Protesters on Thursday, November 10 Doug Brown

Out in print yesterday is our story on a week of protests following Donald Trump's Electoral College win: "To a person, demonstrators the Mercury spoke with in the last week acknowledged their actions won’t prevent Trump from taking the White House. Many spoke of an anger, fear, or helplessness they were hoping to ease by taking to the streets with likeminded people."

Our feature in this week's issue is "Why We March," featuring a number of stories about President-elect Donald Trump:

•No, New York Times, I Will Not Give President Trump “a Chance” by Bobby Roberts

•Wondering What You Can Do? A Lot. by Megan Burbank

•Why Protesting Trump Now Is So Important by Ned Lannamann

•America Has Been Marinating in White Supremacy for Hundreds of Years by Ciara Dolan

•Not Marchin’, Just Plottin’ by Jenni Moore

•We Can’t Go On. We’ll Go On. by Megan Burbank

News Editor Dirk Vanderhart on Chloe Eudaly's surprise win over City Commissioner Steve Novick, "perhaps the most surprising local election Portland’s seen in at least 24 years."

"A little more than week after the election of Donald Trump, who campaigned on a pledge to deport millions of undocumented immigrants, Portland Public Schools is weighing whether to formally put limits on federal immigration officers' access to schools while also training staffers to help undocumented families," the Oregonian reports.

A shark attacked a seal in the Columbia River. "Holy fuck":



And a single tear rolls down a stoner's face:



WHITE CITY — Huge piles of moldy marijuana in Southern Oregon are going up in smoke this fall after record rains in October took a toll on many crops.

"At first I was freaking out about how much we are losing," said Brent Kenyon, a cannabis activist who helped craft the state's rules on pot. "But I've heard a lot of really sad stories from people who lost a majority of their crops."

Kenyon estimates about 20 percent or more of his crop will be burned at his farm near White City, reports the Mail Tribune.

Overall, this will be a tough year for growers, who faced an onslaught of russet mites in the summer and then mold in the fall, Kenyon said. The mold destroys the marijuana flowers and spreads quickly, particularly after heavy rains.

"The first official meeting of the After School Satan Club in the United States took place Wednesday at Sacramento Elementary School in Portland," the Oregonian reports, "drawing national members of the Satanic Temple and Catholic protesters from a group based out of Pennsylvania."

Portland is the best city for both beer and wine businesses, apparently.

Those darn teens! Eight teens in Cowlitz County, WA, were arrested for stealing more than 50 automatic guns from an 80-year-old convicted felon, who was found with more than 400 guns on his property.

The Portland Tribune has a long story on Mayor Charlie Hales' tenure in Portland.

Some asshole deer took out a Division III college cross country runner.