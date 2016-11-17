Gas Leak Reported at SW 9th & Alder

Police are assisting @pdxfire and @nwnatural with a gas leak at SW 9th & Alder. Traffic affected in area, some evacuations have been done.

— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) November 17, 2016

A natural gas leak has been reported downtown in the area of SW 9th and Alder, and according to various reports, some evacuations are underway and is obviously affecting traffic. Police and the fire department are advising everyone to avoid the area. Spread the word!

UPDATE 8:10 AM: Northwest Natural Gas company is now on the scene, presumably to shut off gas to the building.

