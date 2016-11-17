Upcoming Portland Resistance & Rallies

GABRIEL GREEN

We've written about resisting Trump by donating to crucial organizations, and things you can do now to not feel powerless in these tough times, but if you want to get to work, in person, and make your voice heard, check out the following protests, rallies, and community discussions happening around Portland in the upcoming weeks.

We're guessing more events of this kind are in progress, so keep checking back on this post for updates—and check out our resistance and rallies calendar for events later this month, next month, and into next year.

Standing Together Candlelight Vigil



A candlelight vigil for all who feel scared, sad, angry about the outcome of the presidential election and are seeking community in uncertain times. This vigil is open to people of all identities, backgrounds, and ages.

Nov 17, 5:30 pm, Eastbank Esplanade

Where Do We Go From Here?



Beacon Sound hosts a general assembly for anyone looking to get directly involved in an ongoing conversation to help develop plans and strategies for building the movement we need to fight back in these troubling times.

Nov 17, 7:30 pm, Beacon Sound

Cascadia Network of Allies



Metropolitan Community Church of Portland hosts a meeting for those looking to become part of a network of allies and take part in outreach, support, and direct action as a means to protect any vulnerable and at risk communities in the region

Nov 19, 2pm, Metropolitan Community Church of Portland

Women Gather: Portland

A peaceful protest for all female identifying persons to stand together in the face of the misogyny, racism, bigotry, immorality, and abuse that has been promoted by the Trump regime. The protest will meet at the cable car stop in the park blocks at PSU and then march to Pioneer Courthouse Square and back.

Nov 19, 1 pm, PSU Park Blocks

Express Yourself

A peaceful protest action using art and artistic expression to both heal and to send a message to the powers that be, featuring local political art and live creative arts stations and demonstrations during the show.

Nov 20, 4 pm, Tillamook Station

Transgender Day of Remembrance



An opportunity to honor those who have been taken from us in anti-transgender hatred.

Nov 20, 6 pm, Multnomah Friends Meeting House

What Now?



Revolution Hall hosts a brainstorming event calling all community leaders, artists, friends, and neighbors to come out and work together to find a way to channel fears and frustrations into positive action. Local organizations will be on-hand to help interested parties and individuals who are looking to get involved locally and nationally on crucial issues such as immigration, discrimination based on race, gender, and sexuality; reproductive health, income inequality, climate change, and more.

Nov 21, 5:30 pm, Revolution Hall

The Movement Continues

A newly-formed process group formed to help people come together and discuss the rise of white nationalism in our government and how to move forward in the face of that.

Nov 22, 6 pm, Center for Intercultural Organizing

Not One Dime



Don't Shoot Portland hosts a protest during the post-Thanksgiving consumerist madness, set to disrupt the purchasing in the Pearl district with actions designed to bring awareness to the racists in positions of power both nationally and at home.

Nov 25, 1 pm, Pearl District

Not My President



Just a quick reminder in the middle of your holiday shopping that Donald Trump didn't get the popular vote, appointed a white supremacist as his chief strategist, and should be fought every day of his only term as president.

Nov 26, 6:30 pm, Pioneer Courthouse Square

Inauguration Day Protest



An opportunity for you and other like-minded individuals to come together and send a message to the world at large that we will not stop opposing the harmful, destructive beliefs and behaviors embodied by President Trump and Vice President Pence on the day they take office.

Jan 20, 4 pm, Pioneer Courthouse Square

Women’s March on Portland



Portland's entry into the series of nationwide marches to show support for women's rights in the face of a serial sex-offender and his white supremacist friends entering the White House.

Jan 21, noon

Never Going Back



A peaceful funeral-style procession to draw attention to the Queer Resistance and the looming fight in response to threats and assaults against Queer rights made by those in positions of power.

Jan 22, noon, Pioneer Courthouse Square



Make sure to keep checking our Resistance & Rallies calendar for more meetups, marches, and actions.