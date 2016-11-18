This Monday... It's the I, Anonymous Show!

If you’ve been unlucky enough to miss the first two I, Anonymous Shows… well, it’s time to change your luck for the better! Some of the best/strangest/sickest I, Anonymous submissions from the Mercury are read aloud by hilarious, whip-smart host Bri Pruett, and then relentlessly discussed and judged by a panel of some of the funniest movers ‘n’ shakers of Portland!

This month we’re happy to include on our panel comedians Anthony Lopez, Hutch Harris (also the author of the Mercury’s “I’m Just Visiting” column), Caitlin Weirhauser, and a super special extra panelist Jessica Boudreaux, the sassy, snappy frontwoman of beloved local rock outfit Summer Cannibals!

Get ready for shocking confessions, insane rants, and lots of laughs with the November edition of the I, Anonymous Show!

Mon Nov 21, 7:30 pm, The Secret Society, 119 NE Russell, $10 adv (at merctickets.com), $15 door