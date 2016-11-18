Instead of Tweeting, Donald Trump Should Be Reading These Kids' Letters When He's Up at 4 a.m.

Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com

Molly Spence Sahebjami, who lives in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood, started up the Facebook group "Dear President Trump: Letters from Kids About Kindness" the day after the devastating election.

"Sahebjami decided on the Facebook page after her son, Calvin, 5, told her about how the election turned out, 'Oh, the mean man won,'" The Seattle Times reports.

Now just over a week later, the page has gone viral and has nearly 10,600 members.

On letter posted to the group's page today comes from a six-year-old in Chicago. It reads:

I wish

you would

Be nice

and Be nice

like the

Blue Sky.

every body

is count

on you. the country

is crying.

We need

kindness and

Love.

You can check here for a few more of their letters or join the Facebook community to have your own kiddos give Trump a piece of their minds.