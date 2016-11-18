Trump Will Never Settle! (This Just In... He Settled.)

Here's what Donald Trump said back in March in regards to the multiple lawsuits against his shady real estate school, Trump University:

The phony lawsuit against Trump U could have been easily settled by me but I want to go to court. 98% approval rating by students. Easy win

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2016

Annnnnd here's what happened today. From CNN:

Donald Trump has agreed to pay $25 million to settle three lawsuits against Trump University. The deal will keep the president-elect from having to testify in a trial in San Diego that was set to begin November 28. The settlement ends a suit brought by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, as well as two class action suits in California. About 6,000 former students are covered by the settlement.

Read the rest here... or you can just think about all those fools who voted for Trump, and say...