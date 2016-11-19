Things to Do Tonight!

Portland Night Market

Thousands of Portlanders will flock this weekend to the old Produce Row warehouse in the Industrial District for the final Portland Night Market of the year. Take a friend and browse through the 175 vendors that will be there— it’s a perfect spot to both grab some food and drinks while picking up something cool and local to give to someone you like for Christmas. DOUG BROWN

4 pm, 100 SE Alder, free, all ages

Cockeye, Magic Mansion, Creature to Creature

Portland’s Cockeye plays vicious, thrashing queercore punk that sounds like it could shatter glass. The duo released their four-track debut EP, Gold Star, at the beginning of 2016. Admission to tonight’s show is free with a sealed box of tampons or pads—all proceeds will be donated to the Bradley Angle women’s shelter. CIARA DOLAN Read our story on Cockeye.

8 pm, Black Water Bar, $5, all ages

Welcome to the Neighborhood Live

XRAY FM’s friendly and informative Welcome to the Neighborhood show, hosted by DJ Klyph, is having its first-ever live remote broadcast! After the interview segment there will be a live show spotlighting a new locally-based hip-hop collaboration: These? Blacks. Comprised of New Orleans-born beat-maker DaiN, hardworking lyricist Jon Belz, and rapper/producer Theory Hazit, the group will get a dually stacked introduction to the scene. Word on the Twitter streets is there will also be giveaways and a special guest appearance. JENNI MOORE.

8 pm, The Fixin' To, $5

Doug Loves Movies

Do you live inside the Venn diagram between cinema lovers and stoner-comedy aficionados? Well, have I got the live podcast taping for you! Beloved stand-up comic Doug Benson’s podcast Doug Loves Movies is coming to town. It’s great news for anyone who owned VideoHound’s Golden Movie Retriever as a child and now enjoys watching bad movies while stoned. That’s all of us, right? See you there! MEGAN BURBANK

4:20 pm (hurr hurrr), Helium Comedy Club, $22

Cherry Festivus

A delicious drinkable holiday for the rest of us! Bazi Bierbrasserie hosts this celebration of cherry beers and ciders, with chocolate pairings to accompany your tastings of rare and one-off brews.

3 pm, Bazi Bierbrasserie, $20-30

Johnny Marr, Fred Armisen

Legendary Smiths guitarist (and one-time Portland resident) Johnny Marr reads from his long-awaited memoir, Set the Boy Free. Marr will be joined in conversation by disgraced Portlandia star Fred Armisen.

4 pm, Powell's Books at Cedar Hills Crossing

Cash'd Out, The Delta Bombers

One of the West Coast's better known Johnny Cash tributes brings their show to the Mississippi Studios stage.

7:30 pm, Mississippi Studios, $16.50-20

Dirty Fences, Danava, Mean Jeans, Andy Place & the Coolheads

NYC-hailing garage rock outfit Dirty Fences make the trip out west to round out a stacked farewell show at the Know that also includes local heavy hitters Danava, Mean Jeans, and Andy Place & the Coolheads.

8 pm, The Know

Raffi

As a child, my younger sister listened to Raffi so goddamn much that “Baby Beluga” is still burning in my ears. Overexposure drove me to maniacally create my own version, setting the Canadian Egyptian singer/songwriter’s lyrics to the melody of Dobie Gray’s rendition of “Drift Away.” It was one of the coolest things I’ve ever done, yet impressed no one, least of all my parents. Raffi is now coming to Portland, and both of his shows are sold out—likely because he is a lovely and talented man who has dedicated his life to honoring children through goofy, playful music. If Gray (himself an iconic soul/R&B singer) hadn’t passed away in 2011, I’d still be dreaming of a Raffi-Gray co-headlining tour. CIARA DOLAN

1 pm, 4 pm, Aladdin Theater

Back Fence PDX: Snooping Around

Portland's best-known live storytelling series returns with true tales from five great storytellers.

8 pm, Alberta Rose Theatre, $16-24

Off!, Plague Vendor, Worws

Leave it to the old dudes in Off! to keep doing punk the right way. The SoCal supergroup, which formed in 2009 out of nowhere, keeps ripping across America and beyond, making barebones hardcore and playing as though time has stood still. These lifers’ breakneck songs—which usually clock in at under two minutes—nod to their former bands (Redd Kross, Black Flag) and are a testament to the idea that if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. It’s no surprise that Plague Vendor would join Off! on the bill. Although the band takes a slightly more nuanced approach to punk rock, the results are equally potent. As with Off!, Plague Vendor’s songs rarely pass the two-minute mark, but they dynamically hit on garage rock’s unbridled rawness and the more ominous mood of new wave and post punk. With both bands firing off two-minute ragers, it’ll be hard to catch your breath. MARK LORE

8 pm, Hawthorne Theatre

Jeffrey Lewis & Los Bolts, Awkward Energy, Break Up Flowers, Shelley Short

What can’t Jeffrey Lewis do? He’s the world’s leading authority on Watchmen, a noted comic book artist, and a brilliant (anti-) folk singer and lyricist. Tonight he’ll be backed by Los Bolts, performing songs from their latest, Manhattan. (Juggling. I bet he’s absolutely terrible at juggling.)

8 pm, The Analog Cafe & Little Theater, $10

Cranksgiving 2016

The fourth annual treasure hunt food drive hits Portland, with teams of 2-5 riders going store to store to fill out their assigned lists to help Outside In provide services for homeless youth.

1 pm, Velo Cult

