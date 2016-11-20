Things to Do Tonight!

Colin Mochrie and Friends

The United States has lost its dignity, so we urge to you applaud Canadians. Start tonight, when improv comedy legend Colin Mochrie takes Revolution Hall by storm, with a hand-picked array of local improv specialists offering support. You’ve been watching this dude for years. You know it’ll be good. Plus: the Canadian thing.

7:30 pm, Revolution Hall, $30-35, all ages

Wild Arts Festival

A benefit for the Audubon Society of Oregon, featuring a silent auction, original bird-themed art from Northwest artists, an opportunity to meet highly acclaimed authors, and more.

11 am, Montgomery Park, $8

From Smiths to Smithereens: A Tribute to '80s College Rock

“College rock” as a category of alternative music might seem like a misnomer in 2016—campus stations these days are mainly shriveled appendages of the grandstanding blogosphere, more than happy to peddle acts who are already thoroughly established—but in its ’80s pre-internet heyday, college radio provided a real alternative to the barren mainstream airwaves (which is perhaps proof that an artistic countermovement can only be meaningful when the prevailing artistic culture is totally fucking vapid). Tonight’s two shows feature a handful of great and diverse Portland acts paying tribute to alternative rock’s forebears: heavyweights like the Smiths and the Smithereens (obviously), but hopefully also underrated icons of the era like the dBs, Let’s Active, and XTC. Tonight’s two shows are also benefits for p:ear, an organization that pledges to form relationships with homeless and transitional youth through art and education. MORGAN TROPER

8:30 pm, Doug Fir, $12-15

Aan, Minden, Kelli Schaefer

Aan’s 2014 debut Amor Ad Nauseum was a long time coming, released eight years after guitarist/vocalist Bud Wilson first started self-recording songs under the name after a previous band’s demise. Not quite two years later, Aan is back with a follow-up, Dada Distractions, out this week on Party Damage Records. There are probably a number of reasons for the quick turnaround, but one thing’s for sure: Wilson has had no shortage of personal hardship to fuel his writing. In 2015 alone, the guy had two close friends die, a six-year relationship end, and some bandmates move on from Aan. On Dada Distractions, Wilson’s songs soar and skitter with unconventional grace, a restless union of prickly pop-rock, weirdo rhythms, and psychic pain dipped in acid and left to sparkle in the sun. The results are beautiful and slightly disorienting. BEN SALMON

9 pm, Rontoms, free

Black Sunday: Gifts & Riffs

There’s nothing more terrible than Christmas music. Nothing. During the equally unbearable shopping season, this cheesy hokum is virtually inescapable. The wretched clangor of sleigh bells and holiday melodies is guaranteed to pipe into your helpless ears no matter what mall, shop, or restaurant you visit. If selling your soul to corporate consumerism while being force-fed musical “joy” is not your bag, then the second annual Black Sunday: Gifts and Riffs will probably fall in line with your “Bah Humbug!” attitude. Peruse 30 vendors’ worth of handmade goods while being leveled by local acts Shrine of the Serpent, Hungers, and Nightfell. Doom/death factions Shrine of the Serpent and Nightfell are the antithesis of cheer. Both bands’ crawling pace and riffs give songs girth, and their dark, depressive vibes will serve to wash away the terrible feeling you get after hearing “Jingle Bells” for the millionth freakin’ time. Shrine of the Serpent is fairly new on the scene, and Nightfell rarely offers up live performances, so seize the opportunity to get some “Frosty the Snowman”-free shopping done, and hear some tectonic plate-shifting tunes. ARIS HUNTER WALES

2 pm, Eagles Lodge (F.O.E. #3256), $4-7

MNDSGN, Swarvy, Survival Skills, Philip Grass

Vocally delicate and rhythmically dense, LA producer Ringgo Ancheta creates tracks that go right to the brain’s pleasure center, feeding both id and ego with glowing soul radiation. Using the moniker Mndsgn and armed with dusty drum machines, endless caches of rubbery bass lines, and a shimmering chord palette, Ancheta probes for the meaning of life while easing sultry rhythms into your ears at caramel-like BPMs. Sensationalism aside, Mndsgn’s output is further evidence that Los Angeles is at the nexus of the new hip-hop/R&B avant-garde. It’s no surprise that Stones Throw Records is nearby to shine a nurturing light on the vibrant local beat-making scene he sprouted from. On his newest LP, Body Wash, Mndsgn’s mastery of futuristic nostalgia and throbbing positivity is on full display, touched with just enough psychedelia to transport listeners to the grooviest of realms. CHRIS SUTTON

9 pm, Holocene, $12-15

The Smartest Man in the Room

Greg Proops is the smartest man in the world... well, at least according to the name of his popular podcast. The witty, irreverent stand-up thematically darts between topics like the literal genius of Hedy Lamarr to San Fran's most famous stripper Carol Doda, and Martians to Michael Crichton. Hang on! It's going to be a funny ride. COURTNEY FERGUSON

7 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $20

Fall Bizarre

Alberta Street Pub hosts an afternoon bazaar with an array of of local artists selling their works, live music, and craft beer samples from local breweries. Vendors include MotoKitty, TotesMagoats, The Lovely Rustic Jewlery, RaisingTwoJays, Lodestar Goods, Hustle & Sew, TMFT, Red Star Art, Jason Traeger Art, and more. Entry is free with a suggestion donation of toiletries to The Rahab Sister's.

3 pm, Alberta Street Pub, free

