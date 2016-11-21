Good Morning, News: Cops vs. Protesters at Standing Rock, Hamilton vs. Trump, and Trump vs. Baldwin

GOOD MORNING, BLOGTOWN! When your man wanna get buckwild, just go back and hit 'em up style. Put your hands on his cash and spend it to the last dime for all the hard times. LET'S GO TO PRESS.

Violence has erupted at North Dakota's Standing Rock protest, with police deploying tear gas at the crowd as well as firing rubber bullets and water cannons in freezing weather.

Think of this when you sit down and celebrate thanksgiving. This is colonialism this is 2016 #NoDAPL #StandingwithStandingRock https://t.co/y28DUDMmEl

— grace is the place (@gracieebramblet) November 21, 2016

Still-President Obama says that he will not be popping off at Trump over every change made to his legacy, but will reserve the right to speak up forcefully if he crosses the line... which might be day one?

Trump is still mad about the cast of Hamilton calling out future Veep Mike Pence during one of their performances—but is it just a ploy to distract America from looking too closely at his corporate shenanigans?

Meanwhile Brandon Victor Dixon, the actor who read Mike Pence the riot act at Hamilton, says he has nothing to apologize for.

Saturday Night Live once again lambasted Donald Trump, who took to Twitter to call the show "nothing funny," and "biased"—because this biased blithering idiot apparently thinks comedy is supposed to be unbiased.

The bigoted, racist alt-right held a celebration party in honor of their candidate, Donald Trump.

Eight people were arrested in Texas after a protest is interrupted by "While Lives Matter" assholes.

A San Antonio police officer was shot and killed during a routine traffic stop. Meanwhile a suspect is in custody for the shooting of a St. Louis cop that happened just a few hours after the one in San Antonio.

Pope Francis is giving the go-ahead to other priests to absolve the "grave sin" of abortion. That's better, but don't expect a cookie, Pope.

Kanye West goes on another of his trademarked rants, this time spouting off about mainstream radio, Hillary Clinton, and... oh no he didn't... Beyoncé??

Local tech giant Intel is facing round three of layoffs, this time reportedly in their "wearables" department that develops electronics to be worn in clothing.

On the road the Blazers beat the Brooklyn Nets, 129-109.

Now let's look at the WEATHER up in the sky: A mix of showers and sunshine, high of 50.

And finally, Alec Baldwin returns as Donald Trump on SNL and is, as always, hilarious. Now excuse me while I cry myself back to sleep.

