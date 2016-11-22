Things to Do Tonight!

Seu Jorge

In Wes Anderson’s The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, Brazilian musician Seu Jorge played Pelé dos Santos, Team Zissou’s safety expert and nautical balladeer. Throughout the 2004 film, Jorge covers 15 David Bowie classics in Portuguese with just an acoustic guitar as accompaniment. Tonight he’s bringing these songs to Portland in tribute to the late Ziggy Stardust, who once praised Jorge’s sweet and stunning adaptations. CIARA DOLAN Read our story on Seu Jorge.

8 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $35-45, all ages

Grindhouse Film Festival: The Silent Partner

This month's Grindhouse offering is a tribute to the late Curtis Hanson, best known for 8 Mile, Wonder Boys, and the noir classic L.A. Confidential, but who first secured his crime story bonafides with the mean-spirited screenplay for 1978's The Silent Partner, with Christopher Plummer and Elliot Gould as a psychopathic bank robber and the devious teller who tries to get one over on him. Preceded by a 35mm trailer reel featuring old-school previews for '70s crime movies. BOBBY ROBERTS

7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $9

Divers, Blowout, Old City, Honey Bucket

As the Know wraps up its last days at the original NE Alberta location (never fear, the Portland punk dive will be opening the new location on NE Sandy in 2017), heart-on-sleeve rockers and kinda-sorta house band Divers will be gracing the old Know stage for one final time. If that weren’t enough, the show is a benefit for a new local nonprofit, Not OK PDX, which aims to create a support network for survivors of domestic and sexual violence. Great cause, great music, great night. NED LANNAMANN

8 pm, The Know

Helms Alee, Thrones, Stöller

If there are two things in life that are almost always better together, it’s metal and beer. It’s a pairing even our parents touted—you just can’t beat the heaviness of some seriously shredding riffs alongside the crispness of a cold one. So when the idea for the Blasphemous Collaboration Series bred itself out of the second Sabertooth Micro Fest earlier this year, salivating mouths began anxiously awaiting a taste of the foamy head of their favorite band’s brew. With Seattle trio Helms Alee’s September release Stillicide perfectly encapsulating all prototypical aspects of Pacific Northwest-ness—grunge, alternative, and most importantly, metal—it’s a no-brainer as to why they were chosen as the basis for the premiere potion. Take a seat on one of the bar’s thrones, have some Stoli for Stöller, and get “Untoxicated” on Helms Alee’s ale. CERVANTE POPE

8 pm, Lola's Room, $10

Shane Mauss

Shane Mauss is a stand-up, host of the Here We Are podcast, and star of the Netflix comedy special Mating Season.

8 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $15