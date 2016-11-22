Dan Savage's Holiday Special Comes to Portland!

One of America's favorite listening pleasures, the Savage Lovecast returns to Revolution Hall for a special live taping of Dan Savage's popular sex, relationship, and advice podcast! Join Dan, Nancy, the "tech-savvy, at-risk youth," and lots of special guests for a very merry (and sexy) holiday extravaganza, AND get all your sex-and-relationship questions answered before the end of the year! (You'll be glad you did!) Past live tapings of the Savage Lovecast at Revolution Hall have sold out—so get your tickets now!

Dan Savage's Holiday Special, Fri Dec 2, 8 pm, Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark, $35, 21+