Computer Scientists and Election Lawyers Are Privately Lobbying Hillary Clinton to Challenge the Vote

Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com

Okay, look. He has 290 electoral votes, she has 232.

Six "faithless" electors have declared themselves. If they follow through, he gets 284.

Michigan, which has 16 electoral votes, is still too close to call. If this group of people, including "voting-rights attorney John Bonifaz and J. Alex Halderman, the director of the University of Michigan Center for Computer Security and Society," are correct in their belief that "they’ve found persuasive evidence that results in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania may have been manipulated or hacked," then New York magazine says Clinton would still need to take Michigan and overturn Wisconsin and Pennsylvania in order to win the electoral college.

Obama doesn't want her to do it, reportedly. Smooth transition and whatnot.

The Clinton camp is running out of time to challenge the election. According to one of the activists, the deadline in Wisconsin to file for a recount is Friday; in Pennsylvania, it’s Monday; and Michigan is next Wednesday. Whether Clinton will call for a recount remains unclear.

Should she do it?