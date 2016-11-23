This Week's Style Events

Lots of stuff happening this weekend!

If you are not yet aware of Little Boxes you either A) have just moved here, or B) have never stepped foot in any of our locally owned businesses and seriously need to be schooled… and maybe mocked for exclusively shopping at the evil big box stores. Either way, Little Boxes is a great way to avoid the Black Friday madness that could very well lead to your untimely and pointless death, and instead support Portland’s amazing local business community. Seemingly every store in Portland is involved, and the more you shop, the more chances you have to win awesome prizes like an iPad, shopping sprees, and a dream vacation. Check out their website for complete rules on how to shop/ play and information on participating businesses.

Almost every local shop in Portland, Friday November 25-Saturday November 26, Hours Vary

That's the biggie, here are more events and sales going on this weekend:

Alexa Stark

Black Magic, an annual holiday shopping event that takes place in The Cleaners at Ace Hotel the day after Thanksgiving, is back and will feature goods from AK Vintage, Alexa Stark, ARA Bags, Better Late Than Never, Demimonde, The Granite, Oru, REIFhaus, Taiga Press, Tiro Tiro and The Yo! Store.

The Cleaners at Ace Hotel, 403 SW 10th, Friday November 25, 11 am- 6 pm

Blaqpaks is holding their own version of Blaq Friday, with all of their bags being 20 percent off both in store and online through Monday.

Blaqpaks, 2505 SE 11th, Sale Friday November 25- Monday November 28, Store Hours Mon-Sat, 10 am-6 pm

In the wake of recent events many companies and boutiques have been donating to various charities, and Nationale is no different. From their email announcement, "As much as Nationale has always tried to play the retail game when it comes to Black Friday, we're not in the mood this year for business as usual. Actually we are outraged by what is happening at Standing Rock and have a hard time focusing on running a business when there seems to be so many more important ways we could use our time and energy right now." With that, they will donate 15 percent of all Black Friday sales to Standing Rock Sioux Tribe - Dakota Access Pipeline Donation Fund. Those that spend $100 or more will receive a free copy of Lame Deer, Seeker of Visions.

Nationale, 3360 SE Division, Store Hours Wed-Mon, 12-6 pm

One Imaginary Girl

Recent Project Runway contestant Sarah Donofrio's line One Imaginary Girl's pop-up shop is nearing the end of it's run, but not without a Fall and Holiday Sale first. Receive 50 percent off last season, 25 percent off all fall stock, peruse the small rack of samples, previous seasons merchandise and accessories, as well as preview and pre-order the spring 2017 collection. The sale will last all day, and the party (with champagne and snacks) will begin at 6 pm.

One Imaginary Girl, 3334 SE Belmont, Sunday November 27, Store Hours 12-6 pm, Party 6-9 pm

Oh Baby Lingerie

If vintage lingerie is your thing then Oh Baby Lingerie's Vintage Lingerie Pop-up is definitely something you should check out. Corsets, slips, bras and petticoats from the 40s, 50s and 60s will be available for purchase and champagne cocktails will be on hand to keep the buzz going.

Oh Baby Lingerie, 722 NW 23rd, Sunday November 27, 12-5 pm