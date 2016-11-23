Good Morning, News: The Mayor's March of "Nope," Trump Flip-Flops, and Will Clinton Challenge Election?

LET'S GO TO PRESS.

Mayor Hales lost hope for his so-called March of Hope after a separate protest group wanted to march as well. After canceling, the other protesters had their march anyway... so can they have the "March of Hope" name, if you guys aren't using it?

After being specifically picked out of a crowd of protesters on Monday and arrested, group leaders Greg McKelvey, Kathryn Stevens, and Micah Rhodes had charges against them dropped... because that's bullshit and the city attorneys knew it. The three have now launched into a war of words with the mayor and police, accusing them of making arrests due to growing irritation with the movement.

Surprise! There have been numerous reports of racially-motivated attacks in Oregon and SW Washington ever since Trump was elected. You're not surprised.

A group of computer scientists and lawyers are privately lobbying Hillary Clinton to contest the electoral votes of three swing states due to possible hacking. DO IT, DO IT, DO IT!!

Hillary Clinton now leads Donald Trump in the popular vote by more than 2 million https://t.co/LV2UfRIvIu

A Texas federal judge has temporarily blocked Obama's overtime regulation update that was supposed to kick in on December 1. Will it come back? Well, that will probably be up to President-Elect Trump. (GROAN.)

Trump has chosen South Carolina governor Nikki Haley as the US ambassador to the UN, making her the first non-white woman to be picked for his cabinet. (Psst. She's not awesome.)

Donald Trump—who has repeatedly screamed about how UNFAIR the New York Times is—met with the newspaper for a "cordial" interview... in which he flip-flopped SIX TIMES during the one hour meeting.

The highlights from Donald Trump's meeting with The New York Times https://t.co/26N7uz47tF pic.twitter.com/h0cIzSVY0s

Look who got their widdle feewings hurt! The Donald Trump-supporting White Nationalists (who try to hide their bigotry under the moniker "alt-right") are crying like little neo-Nazi babies over the president-elect's disavowal of their organization. OH BOO HOO HOO, POOR WHITE NATIONALISTS.

Another broken Trump promise? Now he's saying he will not pursue his repeated threats to throw Hillary Clinton in jail. (More proof you can throw at your racist relatives during Thanksgiving dinner!)

Republican North Carolina incumbent Gov. Pat McCrory lost his election, and yet? He refuses to step down, claiming the election was rigged. (But isn't it the GOP who are doing all the rigging?)

According to one North Dakota pipeline protester, she almost lost an arm from a concussion grenade thrown by police.

Following several days of bizarre behavior—even for him—Kanye West has been hospitalized, reportedly for exhaustion.

More scattered showers and a high of 50.

And finally, do you think that EVERYTHING has gotten worse? Well... that's not true! CGI has gotten better, A LOT BETTER. For proof, check out this supercut of terrrrible '90s CGI.

