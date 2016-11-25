Good Morning, News: Bad Cops, Canadian Baseball, and Ann Coulter, Probably

Hope you're drying out—metaphorically and physically—from a drenched Thanksgiving, y'all. While you were avoiding the subject of our incoming president over a bird, a bunch of your fellow citizens were in Pioneer Courthouse Square demonstrating on behalf of Standing Rock.

If you haven't read Doug Brown's story about a Portland cop who's STILL employed after being twice caught having sex on the job and then improperly spying on her former stepdaughter, well, you really need to read that story.

Then read about how Doug continues to (probably) influence the case of a white supremacist who ran down a black Gresham teen earlier this year. Weeks after we reported that Russell Courtier had bashed in a guy's head last year, but faced no prosecution...he's being prosecuted.

Is a "ramshackle" nonprofit near Oregon City helping hundreds of groups around the world spread the word of the lord, or is it a massive tax scheme? The IRS says the latter.

The night City Commissioner Steve Novick lost his re-election bid, he told fellow councilmembers he wanted to oust the parking requirements for condos and apartments that council enacted in 2013. Novick got his wish earlier this week, though not in precisely the way he wanted.

Apparently another one of Novick's ardent desires before he leaves office at the end of the year: Making sure his colleagues formally declare their support for inducting a retired baseball player into the Hall of Fame? We say Novick should go for his dreams.

The Trib has a smart story handicapping who might be Oregon's next US Attorney in a Trump administration. Our guess? Ann Coulter or some shit. (Also: Trump's elections could have dramatic implications for the city's police reform effort.)

Meanwhile, there's a fierce debate over who should be the next secretary of state: Mitt Romney or Rude Giuliani. Our guess? Yep. Ann Coulter or some shit.