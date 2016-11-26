Things to Do Tonight!

The Dollop

When the world is in turmoil, it can be soothing to look back at equally wackadoodle moments in history, if only to be reminded that this horror show isn’t new. But actual history texts can feel like dry homework. The Dollop podcast never does. Each week, charming hosts Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds explore strange, discomfiting moments from our deeply flawed history. It’s just what we need. MEGAN BURBANK

8 pm, Aladdin Theater, $20, all ages

Civil War

The first 11 games were just warm-ups—this is the one that really counts. It’s the Civil War, one of the nation’s oldest and fiercest college football rivalries, as the Ducks and the Beavers meet for the 120th time to determine who gets the coveted bragging rights in the state for the next year. If you aren’t headed to Corvallis, we recommend going to Revolution Hall to watch the game with a couple hundred die-hards on a 26-foot screen. Oh, and there’ll be drink specials. DOUG BROWN

1 pm, Revolution Hall, free

Judy on Duty

Monthly queer dance party Judy on Duty just celebrated two years of getting weird every last Saturday at the High Water Mark. While most dance nights repel and terrify me, Judy on Duty is inclusive and super welcoming. Things usually get going between 11 pm and midnight, so bring some buds (or heck, go alone!) and get ready to shake your bum with DJ Troubled Youth. CIARA DOLAN

10 pm, High Water Mark

Sir Richard Bishop, Porest, White Shark Shiver

Back in August, Sir Richard Bishop christened Pickathon’s Woods Stage with its very first set of the festival, while most revelers were still groggy. It was perhaps the perfect time for Bishop’s bewitching guitar reflections—he coaxed rich textures from a semi-hollow-body guitar, conjuring east-meets-west melodic structures through a bevy of instrumental tunes. Bishop, of course, is best known as a founding member of experimental art-punk project Sun City Girls, which had a 26-year tenure that yielded over 50 albums. Since the band’s dissolution in 2007, Bishop has continued to release mind-warping guitar meditations, most recently with last year’s Tangier Sessions. It’s a dizzying collection of neoclassical compositions with brilliant guitar playing, and fuses together styles as seemingly disparate as flamenco, jazz, strange avant-garde, and pretty much every other genre you’ve ever heard. Bishop taps into a truly wordly aural contemplation—you oughta tap into it, too. RYAN J. PRADO

8 pm, Turn! Turn! Turn!

Neurosis, Yob, Kowloon Walled City

Give thanks, local lovers of heavy music. Portland’s metal event of the year happens over a long holiday weekend, so you can fully dedicate yourself to stuffing your ear holes and headbanging your brain into mashed potatoes. Legendary West Coast volume-dealers Neurosis recently celebrated 30 years of existence with the release of their 11th album, Fires Within Fires. Like all Neurosis albums, it’s an adventurous amalgam of dark folk, grown-up punk, creeping sludge, and beautiful post-metal that wanders as much as it thunders. It’s an incredible work of art from a band that is uncompromising, resilient, and forever influential. Neurosis’ two-night stand at the Hawthorne features two killer openers: lumbering Bay Area noisemakers Kowloon Walled City and Oregon doom titans YOB. Each released their most recent album on Neurosis’ own label, Neurot Recordings, in case you need more reasons to respect the nights’ headliner. BEN SALMON

8 pm, Hawthorne Theatre, $25-30

Moana

I’d be lying if I said I didn’t get misty during Moana, in large part thanks to the music, by Opetaia Foa’i, Mark Mancia, and Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda. And unlike virtually every other Disney film with a female lead, it’s refreshing that Moana is saddled with no romantic agenda. Instead, the movie’s most important relationship is between Moana, her wise grandmother, and the spirits of nature. In other words, Moana provides a great message for little girls (and grown ones) in a time when their feminine power and the sanctity of the environment are under threat. JENNI MOORE

Various Theaters, see Movie Times for showtimes and locations

Deathlist, Sunbathe

Deathlist is the solo recording project of Summer Cannibals bassist Jenny Logan. Her self-titled debut cassette offers up six tracks of frenzied punk rock that riff wildly until they're caught in a buzzy entanglement of guitar-driven chaos. Standout track "Every Wish" plays like a slow-dance duet sung by these hyperactive electric guitar parts and Logan, who asks in a subdued tone, "How do you know it ends tonight?" CIARA DOLAN

9 pm, The Fixin' To, $5

Daughter, Alexandra Savior

A few years back, Daughter burst into mainstream music’s collective consciousness with the single “Youth” (which currently boasts nearly 100 million YouTube views). It’s a song that manages to rope together somber and simple melodies, dazzling percussive textures, and eclipsing crescendos for a swift four-minute journey. Last January the UK indie-folk trio released Not to Disappear, a sophomore record that continues to showcase their strength in meshing sonic swells with icy, crystalline grit. This new effort also finds Daughter delving into clearer, deeper lyrical territory, especially on songs like “Doing the Right Thing,” where singer Elena Tonra explores the world of aging and dementia. Her simple, bold statements and the emotive instrumentals create a sense of overwhelming intensity that feels very relevant these days—maybe there’s even catharsis buried in there somewhere, too. ROBIN BACIOR

8 pm, Crystal Ballroom, $20-23, all ages

Tunnel, Whiskey Tango, Your Moms

Spend Thanksgiving weekend at the Siren Theater and take in a full evening of improv comedy

8 pm, Siren Theater, $10-15

Dragonette, Gibbz

The Toronto-based synth pop and new wave trio return to Portland in support of their fourth full-length, Royal Blues.

9 pm, Doug Fir, $16-18

La Fête du Macaron

A celebration of the French Macaron, filling the Pix pastry case with a wide variety of flavors. Also includes a contest to get your flavor carried at Pix past the celebration.

2 pm, Pix/Bar Vivant

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!