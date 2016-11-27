Things to Do Tonight!

Thee Oh Sees, Alex Cameron, The Lavender Flu

The latest record from space-vortex explorers Thee Oh Sees, An Odd Entrances, is a six-song counterpart to their recent A Weird Exits that showcases a more pastoral, Syd Barrett-y side of the psychedelic garage rockers. But expect their live show to be just as explosive and relentless as it’s ever been—as long as you can land a ticket. The website for the Aladdin Theater, where tonight’s show was originally set to take place, says there might still be tickets at the box office. Cross your fingers. NED LANNAMANN

9 pm, Revolution Hall, $16.50-20, all ages

A Drag Queen Christmas

Get in the holiday spirit with festive and naughty performances from RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants. Featuring sets from Kim Chi, Naomi Smalls, Chi Chi DeVayne, Latrice Royale, Alyssa Edwards, Roxxxy Andrews, and Pearl. Hosted by Thorgy Thor.

8 pm, Newmark Theatre, $31.10-177

Bi-Marks, Long Knife, Wild Mohicans, PMS 84, Sweats

After two full weeks of farewell shows, the "Known End in Sight" series comes to a close with local hardcore rippers Bi-Marks and Long Knife laying waste to whatever's left of the current iteration of the Northeast Portland punk venue.

8 pm, The Know

Jackson Boone, The Fur Coats, Bryson Cone

Jackson Boone's self-described wizard rock is as cosmic and mysterious as the stretch of Oregon Coast he calls home. CIARA DOLAN

9 pm, Rontoms, free

James Vincent McMorrow, Allan Rayman

When James Vincent McMorrow emerged from his hometown of Dublin, Ireland in 2010, he could best be described as a folk singer with a beautifully delicate voice. Then in 2014, McMorrow earned wider exposure with his sophomore effort, Post Tropical, which found him exploring poppier sounds and arrangements, like if Bon Iver had full-spectrum light bulbs in that snowbound cabin of his. Now McMorrow’s back with yet another look: “I grew up wanting to write songs like Neil Young,” he’s quoted on his website, “but produce them like the Neptunes.” On his new record, We Move, McMorrow has taken his folk songs and given them some indie/R&B polish, with help from producers like Nineteen85 (who’s worked with Drake), Two Inch Punch (Sam Smith, Years and Years), and Frank Dukes (Kanye West, Rihanna). If that’s your thing, check this dude out. His melodies remain compelling. BEN SALMON

8:30 pm, Wonder Ballroom, $20-23, all ages

