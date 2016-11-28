Good Morning, News: Shooter on Ohio State Campus, and Voter Recount Driving Trump KA-RAZY!

GOOD MORNING, BLOGTOWN! You keep telling me on the telephone, how you got it going on, and how you'll keep me satisfied. LET'S GO TO PRESS.

There were a lot of shootings this weekend in Portland, including three on Friday and one on Sunday morning.

A Chicago woman was harassed on Facebook by a mob of Trump supporters which included two Oregon officers.

More rain means lots 'n' lots of SNOW in the mountains, if you're into that sort of thing.

The Blazers fall to the Houston Rockets, 130-114.

If this voter recount in Wisconsin (and possibly two other states) does nothing else, it is driving Donald Trump INSANE, who now claims that he would've won the popular vote if millions hadn't voted illegally. And no, I'm pretty sure he doesn't realize how his baseless claim could very easily bite him in the ass.

With Trump heading toward the White House, the NRA are licking their chops over the opportunity to roll back federal and state gun laws.

Related: Authorities report an active shooter on the campus of Ohio State University, and at this time one person is reported dead, and multiple people injured.

Columbus Fire Department: 8 people transported to hospital after reported shooting on Ohio State University campus https://t.co/rCCNzjiBdM pic.twitter.com/GTxpLlQwiI

— CNN (@CNN) November 28, 2016

More strife within the Trump team as top aide Kellyanne Conway continues her campaign against Trump's idea to make Mitt Romney his Secretary of State.

ICYMI: Cuban dictator Fidel Castro died over the weekend.

Police continue to use water cannons, rubber bullets, and teargas against Dakota pipeline protesters, while claiming they are not being overly violent.

Really bad idea of the day: A Russian Holocaust ice skating routine.

And now let's look at that WEATHER: Occasional showers today with a high of 52—but we will have a few dry days this week!

And finally, like 'em or don't, OK Go makes some freaking GREAT videos. Here's their latest amazement, "The One Moment," which was shot in 4.2 seconds... and then slooooowed waaaaaaay dowwwwn. HOW DO THEY DO IT??

