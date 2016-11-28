Win Tickets to See The Exorcist—with Linda Blair in Attendance!

This Saturday, the Hollywood Theatre and Movie Madness are showing William Friedkin's 1973 horror classic The Exorcist—with Linda Blair in attendance for a post-screening Q&A! If you've already seen The Exorcist, you can guess how much fun this is going to be. And if you haven't? Well, if you haven't, this is gonna be the best possible way to see it. Assuming you weren't around in 1973.

This screening is, naturally, sold out—but because the Mercury loves you, and because the Hollywood Theater loves you, and because Satan loves you, I've got a pair of tickets for a lucky Mercury reader! All you've got to do to enter to win them is email me no later than 3 pm on Tuesday, November 29, and make sure you have "Exorcist" in the subject line of your email. I'll pick a winner at random and email them back Tuesday afternoon to tell 'em they've won. That's it! Have at!

*pukes*