Things to Do Tonight!

Anna Kendrick

With the apocalypse bearing down upon us, we find joy where we can—and I will suggest that no one embodies joy (and snark, and goofiness) better than Anna Kendrick, star of Pitch Perfect and Up in the Air and whose tweets are basically the only reason to not burn Twitter to the ground. Kendrick's crazy-talented, and crazy-clever, and crazy-funny—which probably explains why her charming new book, Scrappy Little Nobody, is a huge hit. Tonight she reads from it in Portland, delaying our doom for at least one more night. Thanks, Anna! ERIK HENRIKSEN

7:30 pm, Newmark Theatre, $31.99

Anderson, Rabin, & Wakeman

When the band’s bassist and patron saint Chris Squire died in 2015, it was the end of an era for Yes; he was the sole constant in a band that’s undergone more lineup changes that almost any other from the classic rock era. And the revolving doors keep spinning to this day: One lineup, featuring guitarist Steve Howe and drummer Alan White, is touring under the banner Yes, while other formative members have gotten together as Anderson, Rabin, and Wakeman. (That’s vocalist Jon, guitarist Trevor, and keyboardist Rick, respectively.) This is a particularly odd combo of Yesmen, because Wakeman and Rabin represent entirely different eras of the English band—Wakeman’s cloak-and-dagger organ is found on cornerstone prog-rock releases like Fragile and Close to the Edge, while Rabin’s era included Day-Glo synth-pop records like 90125 and Big Generator. Anderson’s boyish tenor, meanwhile, is very much the familiar voice of Yes, so whatever name this particular crew is going under, one can expect a fond look back through the Yes songbook, from “I’ve Seen All Good People” to “Owner of a Lonely Heart.” NED LANNAMANN

7:30 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $45-125

Taking Back Tuesday

Dust off your My Chemical Romance T-shirt, apply excessive eyeliner, and get ready to shamelessly scream Dashboard Confessional lyrics at Holocene's bi-monthly emo night, Taking Back Tuesday. Know all the words to "Sic Transit Gloria"? You're ready. XxscenexX forever. BRI BREY

9 pm, Holocene, $6-8

Cat Hoch, Minden, Astro Tan

Since moving to Portland from Kansas City in 2012, Minden’s ascent in the local scene has been powered by classic funk, soul, and millennial lethargy, all in the guise of psychedelic pop. The band’s latest, Sweet, Simple Things, is a sexy brew that pairs well with copious intoxicants and the company of a romantic partner. RYAN J. PRADO

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $5

The Muppets

A joyless bastard could nitpick the hell out of The Muppets: The way Jason Segel & Co. reintroduce the Muppets is clunky. The pacing's weird. And there's not enough Gonzo. But then, there's never enough Gonzo, and to focus on those complaints would be to ignore all that's right here: Kermit has a couple of heartbreakingly great and melancholy songs. Fantastic one-liners zip through the air. Fozzie's jokes are magnificently stupid. Segel, Amy Adams, Chris Cooper, and cameoing celebrities all have a phenomenal time. And the tone that defines the Muppets' best stuff—that blend of self-aware comedy, loveable characters, and bright-hearted optimism—is solidly in place. When it comes to the Muppets, that's what matters. ERIK HENRIKSEN

7 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $9

Lompoc Holiday Beer Extravaganza

Lompoc's annual holiday beer party, celebrating the release of seven winter beers, with names like Brewdolph's Revenge, C-Sons Greetings, 8 Malty Nights, and more.

4 pm, Lompoc Sidebar

Next Steps

Bernie Sanders supporters host a meeting and discussion to determine the best ways forward in the fight against a Trump presidency.

7 pm, Watershed

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!