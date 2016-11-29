Tonight is the PERFECT Night for Riding Your Bike Through PIR's Winter Wonderland

Courtesy PIR

Today is one of the few dry days this week, and as such, the PERFECT night to ride your bike through Portland International Raceway's Winter Wonderland light show! Every year PIR strings up two miles of festive, super jolly light displays that will jump start your holiday spirit. While most of this month-long event is for cars only, tonight (Tues Nov 29) the track will be cleared for bikes alone—and according to BikePortland, there will be a special group ride that will start at Tiny's Coffee (2031 NE MLK) at 6 pm, taking neighborhood greenways to PIR, riding though the festive light displays, and back. There's a $6 admission at the track, and if you're feeling especially holly-jolly, decorate your bike in lights and decorations as well!

(Not joining the ride? Tonight's "Bike the Lights" goes from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm—last tickets sold at 8:45 pm, at Portland International Raceway, 1940 Victory Blvd, $6, kids under 13 free. "Dog Walk Night" on Tues, Dec 6!)