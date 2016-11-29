Today's Big Tour Announcements: Frank Ocean's Playing Sasquatch 2017, Vince Staples Will Return to Portland on His Life Aquatic Tour, Plus the Full Sabertooth Micro Fest Lineup!

Tour poster via Vince Staples' Twitter

This morning the Sasquatch! Music Festival announced that Frank Ocean will perform at the Gorge in May. It'll be one of Ocean's first shows in three years, and follows the August release of his new record Blonde and visual album Endless. 2016 was a bad year for Sasquatch, which had less than half of its usual attendance. [h/t Oregonian]. But perhaps Ocean's siren call will lure concert-goers out to the windy festival—early bird tickets are on sale now, and the rest of the lineup will be announced early next year.

In other exciting news, Vince Staples will return to Portland to play the Roseland on Wednesday, March 1 as part of his Life Aquatic Tour. In Staples' illustrated tour poster, he and opening act Kilo Kush are dressed like members of Team Zissou from Wes Anderson's The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou. The timing's pretty coincidental, given that Brazilian musician Seu Jorge (who played safety expert/nautical troubadour Pelé dos Santos in the 2004 film) played the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall just last week as part of his own The Life Aquatic: A Tribute to David Bowie tour. Tickets for Staples' Portland date go on sale Friday morning, buy them here.

Today also brought the announcement of the Sabertooth Micro Fest's 2017 lineup: Pickathon 2016 veterans Thee Oh Sees, Moon Duo, and Ezra Furman, as well as the Black Lips, Boogarins, and Portland locals Skull Diver and Máscaras. It's happening February 3 and 4 at the Crystal Ballroom—get your presale tickets this Friday.