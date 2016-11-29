Please Stop Asking Poor Old John McCain Questions About Dumb Old Donald Trump

Donald Trump at the third presidential debate:

It's all about the Constitution of—of—and so important, the Constitution the way it was meant to be.

The Constitution:

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

The Supreme Court:

The Supreme Court has ruled twice that destruction of the American flag is protected by the Constitution, specifically the First Amendment's protection of free speech, even if the act is unsettling. One of the staunchest defenders of the decisions, and a key vote in favor of both, was conservative Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who was widely praised by Republicans after his death in February, including by Trump. Scalia spoke about the matter in a 2012 interview with CNN, saying that while he does not approve of flag burning, it is fundamentally protected by the Constitution and the Founding Fathers' efforts to create a government not ruled by tyranny. "If I were king, I would not allow people to go around burning the American flag. However, we have a First Amendment, which says that the right of free speech shall not be abridged — and it is addressed in particular to speech critical of the government," Scalia said. "That was the main kind of speech that tyrants would seek to suppress."

Donald Trump on Twitter last night:

Nobody should be allowed to burn the American flag - if they do, there must be consequences - perhaps loss of citizenship or year in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2016

That tweet has, as of now, more than 130,000 likes. One guy who doesn't like it? John McCain:

A testy John McCain to reporters: "I will not speak about Donald Trump, and I do not want to be asked again." — Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) November 29, 2016

Sorry, John, but no. Your party nominated him, you endorsed him, you presumably voted for him. You own him.