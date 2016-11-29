Want That "Wild Feminist" Tee? Buy It Today and $5 Goes to Standing Rock

If you're anything like me—or our food critic Andrea Damewood—you've been eyeing Wildfang's Wild Feminist branded clothing. Andrea even requested the crew sweatshirt in our staff's holiday gift wish list!

Here's what she had to say:

Wild Feminist Crew Sweatshirt Judging by the way Wild Fang’s merchandise is depleted, I know I’m not the only one who has spent the better part of November scream-crying in despair and wondering what the fuck to do. I’ve long admired Wild Fang’s feminist series of clothing, but balked just a little at this Portland icon’s prices—$40 is more than I want to pay for a T-shirt, no matter the message. Now that I’ve set up some recurring donations to Planned Parenthood and the ACLU, Wild Fang’s “Wild Feminist” sweatshirt (just $10 more than the T-shirt and with 100 percent more fuzziness) seems like the kind of splurge that belongs on a wish list. Wait, scratch that. I’m buying this one for myself right now because I’m a nasty woman and I want the world to know it. Wildfang, 1230 SE Grand, wildfang.com, $50.

Good news! Today for Giving Tuesday, Wildfang is donating $5 from every order to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. Do something you can feel good about, and order one (or 10) of those Wild Feminist T-shirts right now! Then rock the shit out of them every day in this post-election mayhem.