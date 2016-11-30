Things to Do Tonight!

Re-Run Theater: Doctor Who: The Invasion of Time

As we stumble through 2016's darkest timeline, we find bright spots where we can. Here's one! The Hollywood Theatre's Re-Run Theater series is showing all six parts (!) of the 1978 Doctor Who arc “The Invasion of Time”—complete with Tom Baker's fourth Doctor, goofy-ass aliens, and vintage TV ads. As a wise man once said, Doctor Who is about “the triumph of intellect and romance over brute force and cynicism.” That's something we could all use right about now. ERIK HENRIKSEN

7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $9, all ages

Vagabon, Sad 13, Lisa Prank

Laetitia Tamko has been releasing music under the moniker Vagabon for two years, but she’s just now gearing up to release her debut full-length, Infinite Worlds. Her guitar rock pulses with stinging rawness, exposing the kind of extreme vulnerability that sounds like the most intimate punk music. CIARA DOLAN

9:30 pm, Bunk Bar, $10

Hari Kondabolu

Hari Kondabolu's sociopolitical stand-up will make you smarter, THROUGH LAUGHTER. The former immigrant-rights activist delivers whip-smart jokes with a light touch. From his latest Kill Rock Stars release, Mainstream American Comic, to his feminist dick jokes, he's not afraid to call people on their shit. Comedy could use like 4,000 more Hari Kondabolus—let's encourage this! MEGAN BURBANK

8 pm, Revolution Hall, $20-22, all ages

Orchestra Becomes Radicalized

Musician and writer John Niekrasz (Why I Must Be Careful) returns to town to direct his second annual Orchestra Becomes Radicalized, a supergroup of sorts featuring members of AU, Golden Retriever, Like a Villain, Dragging an Ox through Water, Dolphin Midwives, Thicket, and The Crenshaw.

8:30 pm, Holocene, $8-10

Holiday Ale Fest

The Portland tradition returns to the tents in Pioneer Courthouse Square, keeping you warm with ample amounts of outdoor heaters, and keeping you toasted with over 55 exclusive beers and 16 special tappings. Drunkenness: It’s one of the few surefire ways to soothe the pain of all that shopping insanity.

Nov 30-Dec 4, 11 am, Pioneer Courthouse Square, $35-100

Super Smash Bros. Tournament

You might think there's no way watching Yoshi beat the living shit out of Mario would make for some of the most compelling live sports you'll see this year, but you'd be all sorts of wrong for thinking that. Some of Portland's most agile-thumbed Smashers will go head-to-head for gift cards and Quarterworld memberships, but even more than that, the personal pride of saying their Animal Crossing villager turned the rest of the city's best into bloody paste.

7 pm, Quarterworld, $1-3

Kristin Hersh

The Throwing Muses and 50FootWave frontwomen comes to Mississippi Studios fro an intimate solo performance in support of her new album/book, Wyatt at the Coyote Palace.

8 pm, Mississippi Studios, $20

Kyle Craft

Kyle Craft's solo debut, Dolls of Highland, sounds like Freddie Mercury took LSD and got lost at the Pendleton Round-Up. Craft's similarly elastic croon soars over tipsy, old-timey saloon piano with the reckless abandon of a lonesome desperado howling at the moon. CIARA DOLAN

9 pm, Doug Fir, $12-13

The Funk Hunters & Chali 2na

45 East presents a night of future funk and glitch-hop with Canadian electronic music act and DJ duo the Funk Hunters. Los Angeles-based rapper Chali 2na (Jurassic 5, Ozomatli) provides support.

10 pm, 45 East, $15-18

