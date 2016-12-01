Boise's Treefort Music Festival Just Announced the First Round of Artists on Its 2017 Lineup

Acid Mothers Temple at Treefort 2016 Katie Summer

Finally some good news: Treefort just announced the first wave of artists playing next year's festival, which takes place in downtown Boise, Idaho March 22-26. Looks like indie music's Dennis the Menace Mac Demarco will headline, along with Portland locals STRFKR and Southern California beach goths the Growlers. Other bright spots in the lineup include the spacey, futuristic hip-hop of Seattle's Sassyblack, Chicago rapper Open Mike Eagle, and the lo-fi indie-pop of Elvis Depressedly. There'll be two more rounds of acts added to the lineup, but this is definitely enough reason to get excited. A five-day pass is $165—buy your tickets here.

Peruse the full lineup after the jump!

FULL LINEUP: