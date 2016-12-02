BJ Smith on Top Chef Tryouts and His Secret Weapon

Top Chef went 11 seasons before it cast any chef from Portland—and then gave us a two-fer with Departure's Gregory Gourdet and Doug Adams, then of Imperial and of the upcoming Bullard.

Now, Padma and Co. couldn't last more than one season before putting another local into the ring: BJ Smith, behind Smokehouse Tavern, Smokehouse Provisions, and Kim Jong Smokehouse.

Season 14 premiered last night on Bravo (for those of you who still have cable), and our hometown hero got plenty of camera time. This season pits eight newcomers against eight veterans and is based out of Charleston, South Carolina.... a spot where BJ's famous ribs and smoked pork cheeks will play just fine.

We had a quick email Q&A with BJ about last night's premiere.

How did you wind up trying out for Top Chef?

I was contacted by Top Chef for season 13, Gregory passed along my info and we went from there. Season 13 turned out not to be my season. I was really bummed that I wasn't picked that go around, but they called me for season 14 and I jumped at the chance!

Did you talk with Gregory Gourdet or Doug Adams before you filmed? If so, what was some of the best advice you got?

I talked to Gregory quite a bit, we had a few meetings before I left. He had some great advice for sure. The best advice was for me to have a dessert ready to go and memorized.

How did you prepare?

I prepared a lot at home by cooking with low country ingredients. I also worked with a pressure cooker a lot before I left.

Can you say who you most liked working with? Who you liked the least?

I really enjoyed everyone that was on my season. They are all very nice talented chefs. (Editor's note: C'mon... that Emily girl seems like the worst!)

What do you think your secret cooking weapon is?

Ha, secret weapon. I guess 20 years of experience. I wouldn't say its a secret, but it was very valuable.

Anything else you think I should know?

This was the most intense and challenging thing I've ever done. It really is not like it looks on TV!