Good Morning, News: Polluted National Guard Armories, A Revenge Porn Conviction, and Bernie Sanders at Powell's

Good morning, Portland. These links should be clicked.

Neil Perry

If you aren't, at least, morally opposed to police beatings, maybe you'll be against them for financial reasons:



In a short hearing Wednesday, Portland City Council agreed to settle the case of Thai Gurule, who two years ago, at the age of 16, was beaten and tasered by a trio of Portland cops. The case got a lot of attention—not just for the drama of a teen being punched, kneed, and tasered on camera, but because a Multnomah County Judge later excoriated the officers involved.

ICYMI, check out this maddening CNN segment on people believing, without evidence, President-elect Donald Trump's claim that three million people voted illegally.

The Oregonian just dropped a massive investigative story on lead pollution at National Guard armories around the country. Very well done. You should read it. Here's a video in there:



A newlywed couple bought a house in Pierce County, Washington, and then discovered they don't own the back yard. It's now up for sale.

A 19-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in Gresham this week while walking to work. KATU has the information.

Shoe nerds will be interested in this: "A Portland man, known for at one time owning more than 2,000 pairs of Nikes and creating a shoe museum, is selling one of Nike's most coveted kicks," KGW reports. "The first generation Nike Moon shoes, also known as Waffle Racers, were the first Nike Waffles ever used in competition. According to Jordan Geller’s post on eBay, about a dozen handmade Moon shoes were created for athletes competing in the marathon at the 1972 Olympic Trials."

Bernie Sanders. Powell's. Of course there was a long line. People had to buy the senator's $27 book to meet him.

Benjamin Barber was convicted of breaking revenge porn laws in Washington County for posting sexual videos of his ex-girlfriend to a number of porn sites without her consent. After his conviction, the asshole walked into a KOIN interview. It was odd.



The Portland Tribune on Gov. Kate Brown's 2017-2019 budget: "The $20.8 billion budget plan uses a potpourri of cuts and tax increases to fill in a $1.7 billion state revenue hole, caused largely by increases in negotiated salaries and benefits and a loss of federal funding for subsidizing health insurance for low-income residents."

Public officials in the Bay Area are abusing their Golden State Warriors ticket privilege. What a shocker.