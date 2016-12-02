This Weekend's Style Events

As promised, here is the round-up of fashion events for this weekend:

WM Goods

WM Goods will host a Holiday Pop-Up Shop where vendors will include REIFhaus, Berlin Skin, Beach Bones Jewelry, Pony Pony Cards, and Wool & Prince. They will also have discounted goods, giveaways, and more.

WM Goods, 1136 SW Alder, Saturday December 3, 11 am- 3 pm

The Urban Air Market, a traveling curated outdoor marketplace for sustainable design, is launching its first holiday show in the Pearl District. Shop apparel, accessories, home goods, and body care products from over 40 emerging designers and artists from Portland, as well as a few select artists from Washington and California.

NW 12th and Davis, Saturday December 3- Sunday December 4, 11 am- 6 pm

Deca Planter from Caravan Pacific

The Thompson Building will host a Grand Holiday Sale and Giveaway with building residents Sara Barner, Emily Katz/Modern Macrame, Wood & Faulk, Minoux Jewelry and Le Cou. They will also host special guests Caravan Pacific, Ginew, AK Studio, Uni Jewelry and Women’s Studies. Along with the sale there will also be a giveaway, where some very lucky people will have the chance to win a $100 gift certificate from Wood & Faulk, a $100 gift certificate from Le Cou, a Canvas Thompson Bag from Sara Barner, a $125 gift certificate from Minoux Jewelry, a Macrame Plant Hanger Kit and Macrame Wall Hanging Kit from Emily Katz at Modern Macrame, a Mimosa Wall Charm from AK Vintage, a Deca Planter from Caravan Pacific, an Enola Necklace from Uni Jewelry, and more. You can enter the giveaway online here.

The Thompson Building, 522 N Thompson, Saturday December 3, 12-5 pm

The Yo! Store Alex Lianopoulos

Sundaze Collective will team up with Pop-Up Shop PDX to bring their collective sale events together at The Cleaners at The Ace Hotel. Vendors include Minoux, Primecut, Yo! (formerly Yo! Vintage), Laurs Kemp, and Vintalier.

The Cleaners at The Ace Hotel, Sunday December 4, 11 am- 6 pm

VAVA Lingerie Holly Seeber

Coalesce, “an every-once-in-a-while shopping event that features a varietal group of Portland designers, artists, makers of goods and all around talented humans who cannot help but bring beauty into the world,” is back with their holiday installment and will feature works from over 25 vendors, including Katie Guinn, VAVA Lingerie, Rogue:Minx, West Daily, Michelle Lesniak, and more. Complimentary beverages will be on hand as well.

North Star Ballroom, 635 N Killingsworth, Sunday December 4, 12-6 pm

AND, if you are in the market for a wedding dress, the Lena Medoyeff Studio is holding it's first ever Bridal Sale, where select styles will be marked down to $1000 or less. This just started yesterday and goes until the 15th, so get down there pronto!

Lena Medoyeff Studio, 710 NW 23rd, December 1-15, Store Hours Monday-Saturday 11 am- 6 pm, Sunday 12-5 pm

ALSO! Don't forget about a couple events that I posted about here that will go through the weekend, like PICA's Shop Hop and Pop-Up Shop PDX.