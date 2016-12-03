Things to Do Tonight!

The Exorcist with Linda Blair

The Exorcist stays pinned to the top of all-time genre best lists not just for the horror of its subject matter, but the horror of its making. Director William Friedkin basically tortured everyone on set, and that desperation comes through in the performances of all involved, including its young, pea soup-gargling star, Linda Blair, who will be in attendance and answering questions about what it was like to tell Max Von Sydow his mother sucks cocks in hell (among other things). BOBBY ROBERTS

6:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre

A John Waters Christmas

Fuck a sugar-plum fairy! During the bleak, horrible time known as “holiday theater season,” the December entertainment we really need comes from John Waters, the pencil-mustachioed cult creepster prince of puke himself, in A John Waters Christmas. Skip the treacle and luxuriate in the disgusting delights afforded by the Pope of Trash! Long may he reign! MEGAN BURBANK

8 pm, Aladdin Theater, $37-115

The Most Wonderful Season

The Portland Gay Men's Chorus returns to the stage for their annual holiday tradition, performing not just Christmas music, but Kwanzaa music, Hanukkah music, and songs for the winter solstice, too.

3 pm, 8 pm, Newmark Theatre, $17-50

Ghoul, Hellshock, Cliterati

These days, when everyone’s got a mini-computer in their pocket, you’d think the world would be devoid of enduring mysteries or secrets. But this world’s a weird, wild place—who’s to say the country of Creepsylvania doesn’t exist, and that it isn’t producing hooded thrash bands of cannibals like Ghoul? Though there’s no real evidence, parts of the internet will have you believe that Ghoul is an all-star band from Oakland featuring members of Impaled, Exhumed, and Wolves in the Throne Room. But whether or not they’re a pack of murderous psychopaths from a war-torn, plague-ridden European country, Ghoul’s slash-and-burn “splatterthrash” is most certainly real, and it’s real good, too. The band’s latest offering, Dungeon Bastards, has all the gurgling, theatrical mayhem and razor-sharp death/thrash crossover riffs you can handle. Ghoul’s gore-dripping live shows also feature a cast of characters and monsters outside the band themselves, giving Gwar a run for its money. Seeing is believing, but seeing Ghoul could still leave you scratching your head in wonderment. ARIS HUNTER WALES

9 pm, The Raven, $12-14

Scanfair

The 32nd annual celebration of Nordic traditions, wares, and culture, transforming the Memorial Coliseum exhibit hall into a European winter wonderland, featuring over 70 vendors offering arts, crafts, foods, and other products, as well as live singing and dancing, and children's activity areas.

10 am, Rose Quarter Memorial Coliseum, $7-15, all ages

Holiday Ale Fest

The Portland tradition returns to the tents in Pioneer Courthouse Square, keeping you warm with ample amounts of outdoor heaters, and keeping you toasted with over 55 exclusive beers and 16 special tappings. Drunkenness: It’s one of the few surefire ways to soothe the pain of all that shopping insanity.

11 am, Pioneer Courthouse Square, $35-100

Titty Pop!

Titty Pop! is a quarterly event from the team that brought you Twerk and Slo' Jams, among other staples of Northwest queer nightlife. DJs II Trill and Ill Camino—who prove again and again that they can get any dance floor poppin'—provide the cuts, with visuals dreamt up by Kayla Oh and aesthetic direction provided by local illustrator and designer Ebin Lee. The focus is on pure club jams, so come prepared to break a sweat to everything from NOLA bounce and Chicago juke to booty bass and reggaeton. This is an all QPoC-produced event—a much-needed change of perspective for Portland dance floors. DANIELA SERNA

9 pm, Holocene, $5

Turangalîla

Conductor Carlos Kalmar the Oregon Symphony perform Olivier Messiaen’s large-scale orchestral piece, Turangalîla, while acclaimed video animator Rose Bond and her team transform the interior of the Schnitz with an illuminating visual production.

2 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $23-105, all ages

Sugar Town Sno-Ball

We adore the semi-regular queer dance night, Sugar Town, which spins the most foot-stompingest classic soul. What could be better? The Sugar Town Sno-Ball: a semi-formal (or dress-to-impress) holiday party crammed with '50s and '60s R&B and '70s soul, all spun by special guest DJ Larsupreme! Ho-ho hit the floor! WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

9 pm, The Spare Room, $5

Chris Robinson Brotherhood

The Black Crowes' frontman brings his blues rock side-project to Portland in support of their 2016 studio album, Any Way You Love, We Know How You Feel.

9 pm, Revolution Hall, $20-25

Robbie Robertson

A meet and greet with the lead guitarist and primary songwriter for The Band in support of the release of his new autobiography, Testimony.

2 pm, Powell's Books at Cedar Hills Crossing



The Siren Theater's Best Christmas Ever

Bad Reputation Productions, the hilarious misfits responsible for Road House: The Play!, The Lost Boys - Live!, and Rudolph On Stage!, bring you a new sketch comedy production that's sure to bring a forth an avalanche of holiday cheer.

8 pm, Siren Theater, $12-16

Art over Macleay Park

The annual art showcase transforming a victorian cottage into an explosion of local creativity. visit artovermacleaypark.com for more information.

10 am, Macleay Park

Urban Air Market

The national marketplace for sustainable design comes to Portland for its first holiday show, showcasing a whole bunch of one-of-a-kind gifts from local designers and makers including INKA, Hew, Concepcion, Jbird, Taiga Press, Studio Lola, PDX Ceramics, and more.

11 am, Wieden + Kennedy, free, all ages

Portland Women March Against Hate

Portland Women gather and stand together at Director Park to show the world that misogyny, misogynoir, racism, xenophobia, transmisogyny, transphobia, and hate of any kind will not be tolerated within the city.

1 pm, Director Park

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!