Bitch'n, Sama Dams, Sea Charms, Like a Villain

This free matinee show is the capstone event of Young Audiences of Oregon and SW Washington’s Sound Engineering for Teens program—it’s their class-end final presentation, if you will—but we reap the benefits, as amazing Portland bands like Bitch’n, Sama Dams, Sea Charms, and Like a Villain will be playing electric sets mixed by local teenagers. NED LANNAMANN

1:30 pm, Mississippi Studios, free, all ages

Spirited Away

The word "genius" gets batted around with regard to filmmakers with a numbing, reductive frequency. But if Hayao Miyazaki doesn’t qualify for that title, who does? Miyazaki has blazed his own distinct trail, blending atomic-clock action timing with an awe-inspiring, hand-rendered sense of the infinite; nobody else can balance exhilarating weightlessness with moral gravity in quite the same proportions.

Various Theaters, see Movie Times for showtimes and locations

Pere Ubu, Obnox

Yes, Cleveland, Ohio, is home to perhaps our nation’s most prominent physical monument to the music establishment, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but few American cities deliver so bountifully when it comes to legitimately out-there sounds. Take, for example, Obnox, the punk rock handle of Lamont “Bim” Thomas, a one-man wrecking crew known for his prolific recorded output and his powder-keg live shows. Thomas’ music is a coarse blend of punk, soul, hip-hop, noise, and wild-eyed vocals, and usually sounds like it was recorded inside a crappy old dishwasher tumbling several stories down a garbage chute. It also oozes effortless charm, and never lacks a strong melody or a deep, dark groove. This is punk rock with a big, loud, pounding heart. Tonight, Obnox opens for the godfathers of Cleveland’s weirdo scene, the veteran art-punk band Pere Ubu. BEN SALMON

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $23-25, all ages

Nelson Goerner

A mere 24 hours after his recital Saturday, Argentinean pianist Nelson Goerner returns on Sunday afternoon for a completely different program that spans 300 years of keyboard composition. The eclectic show kicks off with a bit of Bach, continues with a scherzo and a pair of nocturnes from Chopin, then veers into decidedly Spanish waters with three choice cuts from Iberia—a towering, 20th-century piano suite created by Isaac Albéniz that requires intense technical chops. As if that weren’t enough, our soloist proves his unsurpassed virtuosity (and stamina) by closing out the evening like a boss with Maurice Ravel’s absolutely wicked transcription of La Valse. If you’re wondering what extremes two hands and 88 keys are capable of, this is your ticket. BRIAN HORAY

4 pm, PSU Lincoln Performance Hall, $45-55, all ages

Band of Horses

From 2006 to 2010, Band of Horses released three albums packed with shimmering indie rock, soaring soft pop, and reverberant twang, and each was glorious in its own way. But 2012’s Mirage Rock sounded like paint-by-numbers Band of Horses—flat and lifeless. It’s a welcome relief that the band’s new album Why Are You OK finds Ben Bridwell & Co. back in the easygoing, starlit-evening groove they lived in a decade ago. There are a few charging, chiming rockers (“Solemn Oath,” “Casual Party”), a handful of pillowy dream songs (“Barrel House,” “Lying Under Oak”), and a few tunes that filter Bridwell’s widescreen anthems through off-kilter production (“Hag,” “Throw My Mess”). With only an exception or two, the songs on Why Are You OK come together quite nicely—simply put, Band of Horses sounds like Band of Horses again, and that’s a very high compliment. BEN SALMON

8 pm, Crystal Ballroom, $42, all ages

Books & Beer

Fairly often a live reading here in Portland will also feature some beer, because it's Portland and our whole thing is adding beer to stuff that doesn't usually include it. In keeping with that tradition, local publishers and authors come together with local brewers for an evening of readings and drinkings, featuring Jeff Alworth, Brian Yaeger, Jon Abernathy, Matt Wagner, and more.

2 pm, N.W.I.P.A., free

Haste, Sinless, Azul Toga

A special double release show celebrating local dream rock trio Haste's new album,Annabelle, and psych pop outfit Sinless' new EP, Melodie. Read our story on Haste.

8:30 pm, Holocene, $6-7

Justin Townes Earle, Jason Dodson

The specter of heritage looms large over the understated Americana of Justin Townes Earle. His early material often felt marinated in the idea that where we’re going is often a function of where we’re from, and recent companion albums Single Mothers and Absent Fathers tackle this by exploring disadvantaged parenting directly. It’s not a surprising thematic obsession for the son of a celebrated songwriter and country legend. Indeed, Earle did for a time follow in the hard-living footsteps of his largely absent father Steve Earle, who gave Justin his middle name to honor his mentor, Townes van Zandt. These days, though, what the now-sober younger Earle has inherited most from his forebears is a deep understanding of what makes a song work. His percussive acoustic guitar playing prizes feeling over accuracy, and his tense vocal delivery squeezes every drop of emotion from nimble, thrifty lyrics. NATHAN TUCKER

8 pm, Revolution Hall, $25

A Christmas Story

It’s the holiday classic that just won’t go away! SEE! A shitty little kid rip his tongue raw on an icy pole! HEAR! The glorious collection of syllables that is “Scut Farkus.” WINCE! At that super-racist scene where they go to the Chinese restaurant! CHEER! As Santa kicks a little kid in the face! Merry Christmas, everyone! BOBBY ROBERTS

4:30 pm, 7:15 pm, Laurelhurst Theater, $4

Twelve Gardens, Break Up Flowers, Don Gero

The opening track of Twelve Gardens’ newest album, Feed the Bug, is an instrumental overture to a release that tugs desperately from all directions. The droning guitar and steady drumbeat of “Crossing” becomes increasingly frantic as the band’s world comes into full frame. Though it’s nearly eight minutes, the song sounds claustrophobic, a feeling that courses throughout the record. The Portland duo of vocalist/guitarist Chetty B. and drummer Katie K. (of Golden Hour) builds upon their early 2016 tape No More Cool ’93, pairing breathy vocals with gothic guitars and sparse, affective drums. While songs like “Hahaha” and “Shimmer” are by no means sprawling (they stay within the four-minute pop parameters), Chetty’s catchy, repetitious riffs have room to feel comforting and alienating within the span of the same song. At its best, Feed the Bug invites listeners into a cramped universe that’s about to burst at its seams, settling into sweet, understated conclusions as if to downplay its own intensity. CAMERON CROWELL

8 pm, Turn! Turn! Turn!

Helvetia, Thick Business

Helvetia frontman Jason Albertini has quietly spent the last decade building one of the most prolific and undersung bodies of work within the indie-rock world. He has the ability to neatly package warm and familiar moments within unconventional song structures, allowing his music to please the senses, while still maintaining an unpredictable and adventurous edge. CHIPP TERWILLIGER

9 pm, Rontoms, free

The Band Perry

The Tennessee-hailing group composed of siblings Kimberly Perry, Reid Perry, and Neil Perry headline 98.7 The Bull Santa Jam with a handful of rising county stars providing support.

5 pm, Theater of the Clouds, $37-55

