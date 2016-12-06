Good Morning, News: Portland Cops Kill a Man, City Battles Judge on Police Reform, and Injustice in South Carolina

Officer involved shooting in East Portland early this morning. Details are sketchy, but cops say they've killed a man in his 50s who emerged from a home toting a rifle, following a stand-off. Police had responded to a report of gunfire near E Burnside and 148th, they say. No one else was injured. The Portland Police Bureau says it's going to provide more details later today.

Colleen Hunt, one of two people implicated in the death of Gresham teen Larnell Bruce, asked a judge to give her bail yesterday. That didn't go so well, after surveillance video shown in court depicted Hunt and her boyfriend, white supremacist gang member Russell Courtier, purposefully running down Bruce with their SUV.

More woe for Kyron Horman's stepmother. Terri Moulton is now accused to pilfering a gun from her roommate in California.

As the city risks violating a federal settlement agreement over needed police reforms, Mayor Charlie Hales is once again doing battle with the judge overseeing the case. He'd like to authorize city attorneys to fight Judge Michael Simon's order that the city answer for its inability to engage the public. As of now, Hales' proposal isn't even slated to elicit discussion at this week's city council meeting. It might just be passed on the "consent agenda," a list of items commissioners pass en masse.

Also up this week: Inclusionary Zoning! Will the city enact a new policy that requires some affordable housing in projects with more than 20 units, or will it bend to developers who don't like that idea?



Not surprising, but for the record: That enormous natural gas explosion back in October was officially an accident.

The would-be Portland Christmas Tree Bomber is still guilty. A federal appeals panel just upheld the conviction of Mohamed Mohamud, finding there's no indication he was entrapped by over-eager agents.

This is uncool: Gresham cops found a Sam Barlow High School student posted up on the school's roof Saturday night, during a formal dance. He had two guns, and said he was up there in a security capacity?

So the US is officially a place where a cop can be videotaped shooting an unarmed, fleeing black man in the back and not be convicted by a jury of his peers. One juror in the trial North Charleston, SC police officer Michael Slager has refused to convict the man of murdering Walter Scott, resulting in a mistrial.

Oh great: Amazon is going to have a bigger role in your life soon.

The O continues to unspool its series about how National Guard armories all over the country contain possibly harmful amounts of lead dust. Read up if you haven't.

Ugh: Reuters reports a 27-member coalition appointed by Donald Trump to advise about American Indian affairs wants to privatize reservations to more easily secure fossil fuels. Things aren't getting better, you guys.

At least the Republican congress is showing signs it'll buck Trump on some things—most notably his recent proposals on trade. Who knows how long that lasts though? Politico says the Republican party is already "gradually being commandeered" by Trump loyalists.

Yep, it's still cold. Doesn't look like you Northwest Germantown commuters will get snow stranded today, though. (Thursday probably.)