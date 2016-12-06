Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year... It looks like another good year to be Beyoncé.

Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year... It looks like another good year to be Beyoncé.

The 2017 Grammy Award nominations were announced this morning. Leading the pack with nine was Beyoncé, whose triumphal album/long-form video Lemonade brought her the most nominations overall. Coming in closely behind her with eight apiece were Drake, Rihanna, and Kanye West. Adele came in with five. The late David Bowie also received a couple of nods, including Best Alternative Album for Blackstar. The awards will be held February 12th. A complete list of nominations is below:

Record of the year

Hello - Adele

Formation - Beyoncé

7 Years - Lukas Graham

Work - Rihanna

Stressed Out - Twenty One Pilots

Album of the year

25 - Adele

Lemonade - Beyoncé

Purpose - Justin Bieber

Views - Drake

Sailor’s Guide to Earth - Sturgill Simpson

Song of the year

Formation - Beyoncé

Hello - Adele

I Took A Pill In Ibiza - Mike Posner

Love Yourself - Justin Bieber

7 Years - Lukas Graham

Best new artist

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance the Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson Paak

Best pop solo performance

Hello - Adele

Hold Up - Beyoncé

Love Yourself - Justin Bieber

Piece By Piece (Idol Version) - Kelly Clarkson

Dangerous Woman - Ariana Grande

Best pop duo/group performance

Closer - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

7 Years - Lukas Graham

Work - Rihanna

Cheap Thrills - Sia featuring Sean Paul

Stressed Out - Twenty One Pilots

Best pop vocal album

Adele - 25

Justin Bieber - Purpose

Ariana Grande - Dangerous Woman

Demi Lovato - Confident

Sia - This Is Acting

Best dance recording

Bob Moses - Tearing Me Up

The Chainsmokers - Don’t Let Me Down

Flume - Never Be Like You

Riton - Rinse and Repeat

Sofi Tukker - Drinkee

Best dance/electronic album

Skin - Flume

Electronica 1: The Time Machine - Jean-Michel Jarre

Epoch - Tycho

Barbara, Barbara, We Face A Shining Future - Underworld

Best rock performance

Alabama Shakes - Joe (Live from Austin City Limits)

Beyoncé featuring Jack White - Don’t Hurt Yourself

David Bowie - Blackstar

Disturbed - The Sound of Silence (Live on Conan)

Twenty One Pilots - Heathens

Best metal performance

Baroness - Shock Me

Silvera - Gojira

Korn - Rotting In Vain

Megadeth - Dystopia

Periphery - The Price is Wrong

Best rock song

Blackstar - David Bowie

Burn the Witch - Radiohead

Hardwired - Metallica

Heathens - Twenty One Pilots

My Name Is Human - Highly Suspect

Advertisement

Best rock album

Blink 182 - California

Cage the Elephant - Tell Me I’m Pretty

Gorjira - Magma

Panic! At the Disco - Death of a Bachelor

Weezer - Weezer

Best alternative music album

Bon Iver - 22, A Million

David Bowie - Blackstar

PJ Harvey - The Hope Six Demolition Project

Iggy Pop - Post Pop Depression

Radiohead - A Moon Shaped Pool

Best R&B performance

BJ The Chicago Kid - Turnin’ Me Up

Ro James - Permission

Musiq Soulchild - I Do

Rihanna - Needed Me

Solange - Cranes In the Sky

Best R&B song

PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake - Come See Me

Bryson Tiller - Exchange

Rihanna - Kiss It Better

Maxwell - Lake By the Ocean

Tory Lanez - Luv

Best urban contemporary album

Beyonce - Lemonade

Gallant - Ology

King - We Are King

Anderson Paak - Malibu

Rihanna - Anti

Best R&B album

BJ The Chicago Kid - In My Mind

Lalah Hathaway - Lalah Hathaway Live

Terrace Martin - Velvet Portraits

Mint Condition - Healing Season

Mya - Smoove Jones

Best rap performance

Chance The Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz - No Problem

Desiigner - Panda

Drake featuring the Throne - Pop Style

Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared - All the Way Up

Schoolboy Q featuring Kanye West - That Part

Best rap/sung collaboration

Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar - Freedom

Drake - Hotline Bling

DRAM featuring Lil Yachty - Broccoli

Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream - Ultralight Beam

Kanye West featuring Rihanna - Famous

Best rap song

Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared - All The Way Up

Kanye West featuring Rihanna - Famous

Drake - Hotline Bling

Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz - No Problem

Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream - Ultralight Beam

Best rap album

Chance the Rapper - Coloring Book

De La Soul - And The Anonymous Nobody

DJ Khaled - Major Key

Drake - Views

Schoolboy Q - Blank Face LP

Kanye West - The Life of Pablo

Best country solo performance

Love Can Go To Hell - Brandy Clark

Vice - Miranda Lambert

My Church - Maren Morris

Church Bells - Carrie Underwood

Blue Ain’t Your Color - Keith Urban

Best country duo/group performance

Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King - Different For Girls

Brothers Osborne - 21 Summer

Kenny Chesney and Pink - Setting the World On Fire

Pentatonix Featuring Dolly Parton - Jolene

Chris Young With Cassadee Pope - Think of You

Best country song

Keith Urban - Blue Ain’t Your Color

Thomas Rhett - Die A Happy Man

Humble and Kind - Tim McGraw

My Church - Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert - Vice

Best country album

Brandy Clark - Big Day in a Small Town

Loretta Lynn - Full Circle

Maren Morris - Hero

Sturgill Simpson - A Sailor’s Guide to Earth

Keith Urban - Ripcord

Producer of the year, non-classical

Benny Blanco

Greg Kurstin

Max Martin

Nineteen85

Ricky Reed

Best music video

Beyonce - Formation

Leon Bridges - River

Coldplay - Up and Up

Jamie xx - Gosh

OK Go - Upside Down and Inside Out