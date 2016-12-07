Things to Do Tonight!

Matmos

Experimental electronic musicians Drew Daniel and M.C. Schmidt—AKA Matmos—have incorporated everything from the amplified neural activity of crayfish to the snips and slices of plastic surgery into past releases. The duo’s latest album, Ultimate Care II, was constructed entirely out of sounds pulled from a Whirlpool washing machine of the same name, and yes, the machine will be accompanying Matmos tonight in their attempt to transfix an audience with the powers of a mundane household chore. CHIPP TERWILLIGER

8:30 pm, Holocene, $14

Viva's Holiday: An Opera in One Act

Last December, original opera Viva’s Holiday became a lone bloom amid the fallow field where good art goes to die during the travesty known as Holiday Theater Season. Based on the memoirs of Portland stripper/gadabout/author Viva Las Vegas, it’s a story about the stress of going home for the holidays when your family doesn’t share your values. Essential viewing in a post-Trump world. MEGAN BURBANK

9 pm, Star Theater, $25

Golden Hour, Dr. Identity, Conditioner

The High Water Marks hosts a benefit show for the Trans Assistance Project featuring sets from a trio of local DIY punk and rock outfits. Suggested donation is $6, but attendees are asked to give all they can as all proceeds will be donated.

9 pm, High Water Mark, $6

Cirque du Soleil: Toruk

Cirque du Soleil performs Toruk, inspired by James's Cameron's Avatar. The performance is a prequel, and is "definitely part of the canon,” according to Jon Landau, James Cameron’s production partner, so here's hoping the Cirque clowns somehow make their way into the upcoming sequels.

7:30 pm, Moda Center, $27-110, all ages

Storm Large Holiday Ordeal

The renowned local singer-songwriter and Pink Martini vocalist brings her annual holiday show to Revolution Hall for a two-night stand.

8 pm, Revolution Hall, $36-50, all ages

Jim James, Twin Limb

My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James plays a solo show at the Roseland in support of his new solo record, Eternally Even, his first solo release since 2013’s Regions of Light and Sound of God.

8 pm, Roseland, $30, all ages

Reluctant: Tales of Apprehension in Words and Music

Courtenay Hameister hosts a night of song and storytelling based on her Reluctant Adventurer column, with storytelling by authors Chelsea Cain, Daniel Wilson, Lidia Yuknavitch, John Henry, and Christine McKinley.

7 pm, Siren Theater, $20-22

Grouplove, Wild Ones

The Los Angeles-based indie rock and pop outfit return to Portland for a "December to Remember" performance in support of their 2016 full-length, Big Mess.

8 pm, Crystal Ballroom, $37, all ages

