Good Morning, News: Snow's A-Coming, Abortion Under Attack, and Trump is Time's "Satan of the Year"

GOOD MORNING, BLOGTOWN! And need I say I can't break away, you control every little thing I do. I used to be a swinger, until you wrapped me 'round your finger. LET'S GO TO PRESS.

Hey Portland, get ready for you first winter storm of the year, and for those in need, here's a list of the local warming shelters.

For those interested in such things, the Oregon Ducks reportedly have a new coach: South Florida's Willie Taggart, who will be the school's first black coach in its history.

Just hours after President Obama delivered a speech about taking a nuanced approach to defeating ISIS, president-elect Trump said... well, you know... the uninformed, ignorant opposite.

Meanwhile Veep-elect Mike Pence is either delusional or a flat-out liar, because he believes conservatives have a "mandate" to make all sorts of terrible, sweeping changes to the country. (For those still counting, Hillary Clinton leads the popular vote by over 2.7 million. Some "mandate.")

Speaking of lies, Donald Trump tweeted yesterday that he will cancel the order for a new Air Force One, due to its more than "$4 billion" price tag. Of course, he lied and he's wrong. JESUS CHRIST.

In Michigan's vote recount, the whole shebang could be thrown into chaos thanks to broken polling machines—in which case, whether wrong or not, the current vote count will stand.

Trump gets awarded Time magazine's "Person of the Year"—and is still bitching about it.

Haaaahaha Time Magazine ladies and gentlemen, with a late entry for "Subliminal Burn of the Year." pic.twitter.com/vF6FeUIbeT

— Geoff Martin (@canadatech) December 7, 2016

It turns out that Former Senator Bob Dole has been working as a lobbyist for the Taiwanese government and have been in close contact with the Trump team for the past six months to set up that controversial call with Taiwan's president.

The Weather Channel calls out Breitbart (fake) News for mentioning them in their bullshit report on global warming.

Ohio legislators have approved an anti-abortion "heartbeat bill" that would outlaw abortions after six weeks even in the case of rape or incest. Now it's up to Republican Governor John Kasich to either approve or veto the legislation.

Roughly 43 bodies—including a pop star—have been recovered from a Pakistani plane crash.

Let's take a closer look at this WEATHER situation: Mostly sunny today with a chilly high of 38, but lots of freezing rain and possibly SNOW for tomorrow! (Activate PANIC mechanism.)

And finally, take a lesson from this very sneaky penalty kick. ("That was naughty mate," indeed!)

