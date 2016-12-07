Win Two Tickets to See "The Siren Theater's Best Christmas Ever!"

Hey guys! Now more than ever you need A GOOD LAUGH, am I right? Then here's your opportunity to see a super funny show I'm in called The Siren Theater's Best Christmas Ever! As you know, the Siren Theater provides some of the best comedy in town, AND this show comes from the same people who produced and starred in last year's holiday season smash hit, Rudolph—On Stage!

The Siren Theater's Best Christmas Ever! is an evening jam-packed with hilarious holiday sketches from some of your favorite Portland funny people, including... Shelley McLendon, Loren Hoskins, Erin Jean O'Regan, Jed Arkley, Janet Scanlon, Chad Parsons, Michael Fetters, Lori Ferraro, and Wm. Steven Humphrey (hey, that's me!). There will be singing, dancing, joke-making, people dressed like elves (always funny), and general holly-jolliness. BUT! It only runs for two weekends only, Dec 9 & 10, and Dec 16 & 17—so get your tickets now and here!

What's that? Low on funds this holiday season? Then try to WIN TWO FREE TICKETS to The Siren Theater's Best Christmas Ever!'s Friday Dec 9 show by entering our contest below! Deadline to enter is by 3 pm tomorrow (Thursday, Dec 8). GOOD LUCK AND HO! HO! HO!

