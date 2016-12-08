Things to Do Tonight!

Young Thug

Young Thug dropped Jeffery in August, a fantastic preview to his forthcoming and oddly named debut studio album, Hy!£UN35. Though the Atlanta rapper (whose full name is Jeffery Lamar Williams) used his own name to title the hook-heavy mixtape, its tracks are named after his “idols”: “Floyd Mayweather,” “Kanye West,” and “Harambe,” among others. CIARA DOLAN.

8 pm, Roseland, $35-100, all ages

Colin Meloy, Edna Vasquez

A benefit solo show from the Decemberists' frontman, raising awareness and support for the Victory Academy, a school for kids on the autism spectrum.

8 pm, Aladdin Theater, $35-65

Sløtface, Blowout

The Norwegian pop-punk quartet formally known as Slutface hit Portland in support of their debut EP, Sponge State. Local DIY stalwarts Blowout provide support.

9 pm, Holocene, $12

Gary Gulman

Gary Gulman is a New York City-based comedian who honed his act on high school students as a gym teacher before bringing them to the stage. He's performed stand-up on every single late night talk show, and finished third on season 2 of NBC's Last Comic Standing.

8 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $15-33

Porter Robinson, Madeon

Fresh off a successful collaboration powered by the magic of anime, Robinson and Madeon bring their high energy Shelter stage show to Portland.

8 pm, Rose Quarter Memorial Coliseum, $35

Phantogram, My Body

Sarah Barthel and Josh Carter of Phantogram have a lock on nonchalantly cool rhythm and slightly druggy mystique. Their electronic music is well suited to similarly beat-driven pursuits like walking purposefully or swaying knowingly at one of their spacily transportive live performances. MARJORIE SKINNER

8 pm, Crystal Ballroom, $35.50, all ages

Breakbeat Party

For once the Liquor Store is kinda/sorta a liquor store, hosting this party for Elysian's latest IPA release from their Manic series, with Takimba, the Pariahs, and Vinylogy taking turns behind the decks all night long.

8 pm, The Liquor Store

Bubble Cats, Dusty, Small Field

Bubble Cats are not a joke band. Despite their adorable moniker and their Tumblr full of strange feline memes, the genre-bending Portland quartet is less concerned about the perception their artistic motif might give off, and more focused on their somewhat overlooked cache of up-tempo post-rock outbursts. RYAN J. PRADO

9 pm, (The World Famous) Kenton Club

