Good Morning, News: Snow, a Big Day For City Council, and the Rape Kit Backlog

Good morning, Portland.

First, this week's feature, out in print as of yesterday, is a good one on the rape kit backlog in Oregon and how the state is changing the way sexual assault cases are handled:



Last spring, the Oregon Legislature passed two bills reforming how the state handles cases of sexual assault. One struck down the statute of limitations in cases of sexual assault, allowing victims more time to come forward; the other mandated that Oregon’s huge backlog of rape kits finally be processed. In April, almost 3,000 untested kits—some dating back 10 years—were shipped to a lab in Salt Lake City to be tested. In October, 33 came back with DNA matches to perpetrators in a national criminal database.

Also out in print yesterday, is the story on top architects designing pods to create small communities for the houseless.

And then there's this. A new survey released last month documents some attitudes of officers in the Portland Police Bureau: "Cops feel burned out, emotionally hardened, and increasingly unsatisfied satisfied working for the Portland Police Bureau (PPB). Most feel they are more disrespected by the public and the media compared to 2015, and nearly all feel more reluctant, because of criticism, to use force when 'appropriate.'"

Yesterday was a busy day for the Portland City Council. Here's some coverage:

•The Mercury, on a new campaign finance system for Portland elections: "As expected, Commissioner Amanda Fritz's 'Open and Accountable Elections' proposal found the backing of Mayor Charlie Hales and Commissioner Steve Novick. And despite the exhortations of the remainder of council, that three vote-bloc will pass Fritz's new system into law next week without first asking voters what they think."

•The Mercury, on Hales getting upset with the federal judge overseeing the settlement agreement between the city and Department of Justice: "Mayor Charlie Hales says a federal judge 'has lost credibility and standing in terms of being an impartial body' in overseeing Portland's efforts to reform its police bureau, and that another judge should be appointed."

•The Mercury, on plans to clear a homeless camp in North Portland: "For nearly a year, the organized homeless camp has sat on a city-owned lot at North Kerby and Graham. But in light of a fire that engulfed a small structure and damaged an adjacent home on Monday, city officials are planning to move residents elsewhere, according to Mayor Charlie Hales' office."

•The Oregonian, on Commissioner Steve Novick's CEO tax proposal: "The tax targets publicly traded companies whose chief executives report salaries at least 100 times higher than the salary of a median worker. Officials expect to raise $2.5 million a year starting in January 2017, with Novick hoping the money will help pay for homeless services."

New Oregon football coach Willie Taggart, formerly of South Florida, will have a press conference this morning. Here's the Oregonian's coverage on that.

Two pedestrians were killed by cars in separate incidents on SE Division last night. Not good.

The Portland Tribune, on bed closure issues at jails in Multnomah County.

Seattle Seawaks star safety Earl Thomas broke his leg on Sunday and he's out through the end of the season, at least.


