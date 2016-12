Moshow's Newest Slow Jam Spreads Love for Cats (and Oregon Humane Society)

We've shouted out Moshow—Portland's most prolific and talented cat rapper—before, because he is just SO AWESOME. And now Moshow has a brand new joint to share titled "Adopt a Cat," which sings the praises of Oregon Humane Society, taking care of cats, and which also happens to be the sexiest slow jam about felines you're likely to hear. "Hands up, let's adopt a cat!"