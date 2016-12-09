Win Tickets to Spartacus in 70mm!

This weekend, the Hollywood Theatre is showing two classics on 70mm: Disney's Sleeping Beauty and Stanley Kubrick's Spartacus! And it's your lucky day (maybe), because I've got a pair of tickets to give away to tomorrow night's Spartacus screening!

The show's on Saturday, December 10, at 7 pm at the Hollywood (4122 NE Sandy)—and if it's anything like the Hollywood's other 70mm screenings, it's going to to be sold the fuck out.