This weekend, the Hollywood Theatre is showing two classics on 70mm: Disney's Sleeping Beauty and Stanley Kubrick's Spartacus! And it's your lucky day (maybe), because I've got a pair of tickets to give away to tomorrow night's Spartacus screening!
The show's on Saturday, December 10, at 7 pm at the Hollywood (4122 NE Sandy)—and if it's anything like the Hollywood's other 70mm screenings, it's going to to be sold the fuck out.
Interested in being one of the lucky people in the audience, watching one of the greatest motion pictures of all time in the manner it was meant to be seen, with a whole bunch of other excited moviegoers, and also beer?
Then all you've got to do is email me no later than 1 pm today (Friday, December 9), and make sure "I'm Spartacus" is your subject line. I'll pick a winner at 1 and email them back to let them know they've won! And that's that. Have at. Contest tickets are gone, Spartacuses! You want to go, you'll have to buy tickets like everybody else.